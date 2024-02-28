Why was it believed that February 29 brings bad luck?

Kasyan the Unforgiving, Kasyan the Envious, Kasyan the Crooked, Kasyan the Malmemorable - folk tales endowed him with the most unpleasant characteristics. People believed that Kasyan could set a man on fire just by looking at him, and strike people and livestock with diseases.
Some legends said that Kasyan went over to Satan's side and became a guardian of the Gates of Hell. For this, the Lord allegedly ordered to beat him on the forehead with a hammer for three years in a row and, only on the fourth year, let Kasyan return to Earth.
Therefore, on Kasyan's day people did not wed and, generally, stayed indoors doing nothing, not letting strangers into the house and placing amulets around the stables. Some were afraid to do household chores before sunrise - this time was considered the most dangerous - and tried to sleep until dinner.
It was believed that those born on February 29 would be haunted by misfortune. One couldn’t share one’s plans on that day - they were bound to get upset.
Do you believe in such omens?
