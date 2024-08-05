Don't miss out!
The Moscow Zoo has a new PR-expert - a CAT!

Lifestyle
Russia Beyond

Svetlana Akulova
A black kitten was found in May 2024 in the enclosure with wolves.

Svetlana Akulova

He had been hiding from them for a long time in a tall tree, until he was noticed by the zoo staff. They moved the wolves to the inner enclosures and called rescuers, who successfully rescued the cat.

Svetlana Akulova

He was then given shelter, looked after and given the name ‘Simba’. Now, the zoo’s management decided to hire the cat - he has been assigned to the department of external communications.

A cute photo of Simba's pass, meanwhile, was published by zoo director Svetlana Akulova.

Svetlana Akulova

