Meet ‘Mrs. Russia 2024’ Lyudmila Rozhneva (PHOTO)

A woman from St. Petersburg recently won the national beauty contest for married women. She beat 39 other contestants, including 13 mothers with multiple children.

Dmitry Belitsky/Moskva Agency Dmitry Belitsky/Moskva Agency

“An incredible evening! A beauty extravaganza! There was so much support in the audience! I got the impression that all of St. Petersburg came to cheer for us!” Lyudmila Rozhneva said in an emotional post on her VKontakte page.

The new ‘Mrs. Russia’ is 40 years old and has three children. She was born in the Kazakh SSR and graduated from the St. Petersburg University of Industrial Technology and Design.

She currently works at a company that installs and maintains security systems, which she founded together with her husband.

Dmitry Belitsky/Moskva Agency Dmitry Belitsky/Moskva Agency

Lyudmila loves music: As a child, she studied piano at a music school and performed at international competitions for young pianists. She decided not to enter the Conservatory, but has been singing in the ‘Cantilena’ women's chamber choir for over 20 years, which performs classical, spiritual and folk music. She is also involved in charity work.

Lyudmila believes that a woman is "the engine of everything on this planet". She says in an interview that preparing for such competitions helps her improve and discover new facets of herself.

She has also won the ‘Autolady’, ‘Mrs. Bikini’, ‘Mrs. Chef’ and ‘Mrs. St. Petersburg’ competitions. This year, she also won the ‘Influential Women of the Year’ award for her optimal balance in implementing business tasks and social projects.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Telegram channel Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

weekly email newsletter Enable push notifications on our website

website Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.