Russians are flooding Macron’s social media after Durov’s arrest

Besides calling for the release of the ‘Telegram’ founder, Russians are leaving jokes, songs and even recipes addressed to the French president.

After Pavel Durov, the founder of the ‘Telegram’ messenger app, was detained in Paris, Russians began to actively comment on French President Emmanuel Macron's Instagram posts (owned by Meta, a company recognized as an extremist organization in Russia). We’ve translated some of the most interesting ones.

“Hands off the Russian genius!”

Aurelien Morissard/Getty Images Aurelien Morissard/Getty Images

Of course, most people are asking President Macron to free Pavel Durov and accusing France of loosing its independence.

“Bring the father back into the family. His future children need Pasha.”

“Hands off the Russian genius!”

“Russians don't abandon their men in trouble! Remember this!”

“Shall we remind him with whose help Paris was liberated?”

Learn Russian songs

Aurelien Morissard/Getty Images Aurelien Morissard/Getty Images

Some of the comments, meanwhile, are just famous Russian songs or poems:

“Mother Earth, white birch tree,

For me it's Holy Russia, for others it's a thorn”

“With cause all Russia remembers about Borodino's day” (this is part of the ‘Borodino’ poem by Mikhail Lermontov, devoted to 1812 French invasion of Russia)

“I found out that I have

I've got a huge family

And a path and a forest

Every ear in the field

A river, a blue sky

It's all my home

This is my Motherland,

I love everything in the world!”

And, of course, people also quoted the lyrics of the Russian anthem.

“Russia is our sacred power,

Russia is our favorite country.

Mighty will, great glory -

Your patrimony for all time!”

Bizarre comments

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

However, some people left absolutely weird comments. What do you think this one means?

“Is it possible to buy a garage in Khimki?” OR “For sale summer house in Dzerzhinets”

Others shared recipes for Russian dishes. For example, ‘syrniki’!

“We’ll need:

1. 2 eggs

2. flour

3. 2 packs of cottage cheese 5% or 9%

4. sugar

5. vanilla

6. half a teaspoon of leavening agent

7. optional raisins, coke shavings, chocolate”

And what about the infamous ‘Herring under a fur coat’?

“Hello, everybody. Today, we will make everyone's favorite salad - ‘Herring under a fur coat’! After all, no holiday is complete without this salad. The recipe is very simple, classic even. ‘Herring under a fur coat’ turns out juicy and very tasty!”

Not all French understood this “Russian activity”.

“Why are there Russians in the comments?” some asked. And the most popular response was: “Because Russians are everywhere!”

“And this is despite the fact that Instagram is blocked [in Russia].”

Macron, by the way, is an active ‘Telegram’ user himself, as per ‘Politico’.

