Is this Red Army soldier holding a mobile phone while sitting at his laptop?

The ‘Kievskaya’ station opened in the Spring of 1954. Therefore, of course, there can be no talk of a portable phone or laptop. Most likely, he is holding a military field phone, specifically, a St. Petersburg factory ‘Geisler and Co’ or a German ‘FF’ (Feldfernsprecher). And what modern passengers might mistake for a laptop is its cover. The communication devices of that time were heavy, so you had to hold the handset with your free hand.
