‘Velvet season’: How did this expression come about?

September and early October in Russia is called the ‘бархатный сезон’ (‘barkhatny sezon’) or ‘velvet season’ for vacationing by the sea. In the south of the country, it is still warm and the water temperature is about equal to the air temperature. The expression appeared at the end of the 19th century, due to the fashion for vacationing in Crimea. True, back then, it referred to spring.
In late April or early May, the royal family and their entourage would travel to Crimea and would change their winter fur garments for elegant light velvet ones. This is how they opened the season of social receptions and collective walks.
Later, the expression began to be used in relation to fall, when people began to go to the Black Sea coast in velvet clothes already in September. This happened because doctors noticed that it was better to relax in the south, not in the hot months, but in early fall.
