‘Velvet season’: How did this expression come about?

It turns out that fabrics really had a lot to do with it!

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik

September and early October in Russia is called the ‘бархатный сезон’ (‘barkhatny sezon’) or ‘velvet season’ for vacationing by the sea. In the south of the country, it is still warm and the water temperature is about equal to the air temperature. The expression appeared at the end of the 19th century, due to the fashion for vacationing in Crimea. True, back then, it referred to spring.

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik Konstantin Mikhalchevsky/Sputnik

In late April or early May, the royal family and their entourage would travel to Crimea and would change their winter fur garments for elegant light velvet ones. This is how they opened the season of social receptions and collective walks.

Valery Matytsin/TASS Valery Matytsin/TASS

Later, the expression began to be used in relation to fall, when people began to go to the Black Sea coast in velvet clothes already in September. This happened because doctors noticed that it was better to relax in the south, not in the hot months, but in early fall.

Sergei Malgavko/TASS Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.