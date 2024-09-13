Why is early fall in Russia called ‘women's summer’?

The beginning of fall, when the days are still warm outside, has its own name in many nations of the world.

In the U.S. and UK, this period is referred to as ‘Indian summer’, in the Netherlands - ‘after summer’ (‘nazomer’), in Germany - ‘old cobweb summer’ (‘Altweibersommer’). But, for all Slavs, it is ‘бабье лето’ (‘babye leto’) or ‘women's summer’. So, where did this expression come from?

The most popular version is connected with “women's” work: Back in the old days, field work ended in early fall and exclusively peasant women would soak flax and weave fabrics. Such work was easier than field work, something like a respite between the summer and the hard winter months.

Usually, ‘women's summer’ is the first two weeks of September, when there are still no frosts and the weather is relatively warm. But, depending on the region, it can be longer - until October.

September 14, Semyon's Day (the day of Simeon the Hermit) was considered especially important in Rus’. On this day, people rested from work, went for walks and even got married. By the way, sometimes ‘women's summer’ was also called ‘Marfa’s summer’ - after the name of Simeon's mother.

