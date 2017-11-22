20 restaurants where American expats are happy to dine in Moscow

“Their big sandwich with bacon, salad, tomatoes, and a Bloody Mary is just a perfect way to start a lazy Sunday,” account manager Stacy Nowell told Afisha Daily*.
Other people praised the steaks and service, and some said the barman is better than his counterpart working in the New York branch.
Spiridonevskiy per., 9/12
If you want to enjoy a hard day’s night with a perfect cheeseburger and a good beer in one place – Americans advise you to pop into this joint.
cornerburger.ru
Bolshaya Gruzinskaya, 76
Investor Zack Murray says all American food in Moscow is acceptable, but the quality of ingredients sometimes lets it down. “The best place for burgers in Shake Shack,” he says. “Though the prices are too high and the quality is still far from the original.”
www.shakeshack.com
Arbat St. 38/1 b1
“If you want to feel like you’re in New York – go to Pinch,” Hawk Sunshine, managing director of IFC Metropol, says. Though the place is noisy and crowded (“your neighbor is literally sitting on your lap”), the food is highly praised.
pinch.moscow
Bolshoy Palashevsky Lane, 2
“It’s really hard to choose what to order there, as you want to try everything,” Stacy Nowell explains. “I recommend their fantastic bread.”
www.facebook.com/
Trubnaya St. 20/2 b3
This was the first diner in Moscow, opened in 1995. Some Americans think it’s going downhill though, while others recommend ordering the burger and French fries. For sure the greatest advantage is the fact breakfast is served 24/7.
www.starlite.ru
Strastnoy Blvd, 8а;
Prospekt Vernadskovo, 6 (Kapitoliy, 3rd floor)
Koroviy Val, 9а
Beverly Hills is kitted out like a 1950s Californian diner, with Hollywood posters and jukeboxes. Americans advise going there as an alternative to Starlite Diner.
www.bhdiner.ru
Tverskaya, 12
Nikolskaya, 10
Sretenka, 1
Arbat, 23
Stacy Nowell says if you go here once, you’ll most likely return. Cocktails, steaks, pizza, and a vegan menu – everything is just perfect. Pay attention to their Sunday offerings.
www.newdeli.ru
Sadovo-Karetnaya St. 20 b. 2
According to American artist and curator Zak Kaghado, there are many places with a great atmosphere and gourmet burgers. But he claims the best burgers in the city are from Chicago Prime. “Go and order steak burger. Yes, it’s expensive, but it just melts in your mouth,” he says.
Strastnoy Blvd, 8a
Journalist and English teacher Peter Spinella says American food is served almost everywhere! But to drink beer and whiskey many American expats hang out in Jim&Jack’s. “The place has a pleasant friendly atmosphere, every week there are some events.”
jimnjacks.com
Myasnitskaya St. 38 b.1
One disadvantage: It’s rather far from the metro.
h2bar.ru
Lesnaya St. 20 b.1
Opened by American Doug Steele, Papa’s cooks perfect pizza and makes great cocktails.
papas.ru
Nikolskaya St. 10
For clam chowder – go to Boston Seafood. “It’s best in the city and it’s similar to the one I ate in Massachusetts,” Daniel Wolfe, vice-president of the Onexim group, said.
Besides
www.boston-restaurant.
Lesnaya 7 (“Belye Sady” business center);
Letnikovskaya 2 b.1 (Vivaldi Plaza business center)
www.facebook.com/
Sadovo-Samotechnaya St. 20
This is a place for bad girls and boys. Artist Bart Dorsa says that there’s no better place for drinking whiskey, brawling, hugging, and listening to rock-n-roll. It’s truly one of the best Moscow whiskey bars according to reviews.
www.bourbonstreet.ru
Bolshoi Zlatoutinsky Lane, 7 b.1
This restaurant is named after the city of Voronezh (460 km south of Moscow), and it’s a favorite place of Moscow’s hipsters. The main thing on the menu is meat. Americans seem to like it too.
www.voronej.com
Prechistenka St. 4
Zack Murray is upset – he says there aren’t enough decent fast food places offering sandwiches in the Russian capital, but Meat Point is open 24/7 and whips up good dishes in 10 minutes.
Voznesensky Lane, 14
With a broad choice of cocktails and
www.facebook.com/brisketbbq
Smolensky Blvd 15
This is a popular place that serves great pizza, though they’re not that big. McMains recommends pizza with chicken and broccoli – and wine. Zotman has a delivery service, so you don’t have to face Moscow’s winter and snow if you’re feeling hungry.
Bolshaya Nikitskaya St. 23/14/9
Steaks, a wide range of meat dishes, and craft beer are served here. “There is a secret speakeasy bar with unforgettable whiskey cocktails,” McMains reveals.
www.facebook.com/
Novoslobodskaya St. 16a (inside One Door Community)
*All quotes sourced from Afisha Daily.
