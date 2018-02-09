How ‘chocolate salami’ saved Soviet housewives from leftovers

Throwing away food was frowned upon in the Soviet Union. Older generations starkly remembered the lean years when it was hard to find many basic food items. So, people learned to be creative with leftovers. If you open the country’s main cookbook, Healthy
Sweets were an essential part of the Soviet childhood. There was a cult of sweets! Every special dinner and holiday ended with generous servings of chocolate cake or candies, and not only for children. On March 8, women were presented with boxes of chocolates, while war veterans received them on Victory Day, May 9. In general, chocolate in any form - candies, bars, and boxes - is still considered a festive treat, and greatly appreciated.
Despite the fact that there was no shortage of sweet things to eat, their variety was limited. Therefore, many housewives tried to prepare desserts using whatever ingredients were available. Soviet women were unrivaled in this ability, able to make dozens of different types of cakes with the most basic ingredients: condensed milk, butter
There were many mouthwatering recipes using leftovers; for example, fresh bread. On the fourth
Even crumbs from cookies could be added to the dough, or used as a topping. Masterpieces of Soviet cuisine, such as “potato cake,” or truffle candy, were made in this manner.
The most creative dish was “chocolate salami,” the name of which indicates that not only chocolate was rare, but also salami. This dessert was prepared on special occasions and holidays, with children helping their parents. What was this taste of Soviet childhood like? Let's try!
Sugar – 50 gr
Cocoa powder - 3 tbsp.
Butter - 70 g
Milk - ½ cup
Walnuts - 20 g
1. Lightly fry walnuts in a pan, constantly stirring until you sense the pleasant smell of roasted nuts. Immediately place in a bowl.
2. Crush 1/3 of the nuts and 1/3 of the biscuits in a blender. Break the remaining biscuits into small pieces, and the remaining nuts with a knife, but not very fine.
3. Combine cookies and nuts with biscuits. Mix.
4. Now prepare the chocolate sauce. Mix cocoa powder, milk, sugar and butter in a small pan. The butter should be at least 82 percent. Put on low heat for 7-10 minutes, not allowing to boil. The butter should completely melt. Stir sauce until smooth.
5. Pour warm sauce into
6. If the mixture is too dry, add one beaten egg white. The mixture should become more malleable.
7. Place dough in a small plastic bag and form chocolate salami. Let sit overnight in the refrigerator.
8. In the morning, cut into pieces, and serve with hot tea.
