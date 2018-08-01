10 cakes inspired by masterpieces of world art (PHOTOS)

The Tortik Annushka bakery makes stunning multi-level cakes that rival some of the world’s most revered artworks...well, they certainly taste better. Would you like to try one of these mouth-watering creations inspired by masterpieces?
1. The Starry Night, Vincent van Gogh
2. The Son of Man, Rene Magritte
3. Frida Kahlo on a cake
4. Inspired by Gustav Klimt
5. Wassily Kandinsky approves!
6. This cake looks like another Kandinsky
7. The cake in the style of Jheronimus Bosch
8. Reinventing Andy Warhol’s classic
9. The cake for every Friday party
10. Piet Mondrian a la cake
