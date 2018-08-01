10 cakes inspired by masterpieces of world art (PHOTOS)

This Moscow bakery bakes reimagines paintings by the likes of Warhol and Kandinsky in edible form.

The Tortik Annushka bakery makes stunning multi-level cakes that rival some of the world’s most revered artworks...well, they certainly taste better. Would you like to try one of these mouth-watering creations inspired by masterpieces?

1. The Starry Night, Vincent van Gogh

Публикация от Tortik Annushka (@tortikannuchka) 17 Фев 2018 в 4:06 PST

2. The Son of Man, Rene Magritte

Публикация от Tortik Annushka (@tortikannuchka) 6 Мар 2018 в 4:18 PST

3. Frida Kahlo on a cake

Публикация от Tortik Annushka (@tortikannuchka) 31 Янв 2018 в 5:09 PST

4. Inspired by Gustav Klimt

Публикация от Tortik Annushka (@tortikannuchka) 10 Янв 2018 в 4:41 PST

5. Wassily Kandinsky approves!

Публикация от Tortik Annushka (@tortikannuchka) 2 Апр 2018 в 6:31 PDT

6. This cake looks like another Kandinsky

Публикация от Tortik Annushka (@tortikannuchka) 17 Июн 2018 в 4:41 PDT

7. The cake in the style of Jheronimus Bosch

Публикация от Tortik Annushka (@tortikannuchka) 18 Ноя 2017 в 2:46 PST

8. Reinventing Andy Warhol’s classic

Публикация от Tortik Annushka (@tortikannuchka) 9 Ноя 2017 в 12:49 PST

9. The cake for every Friday party

Публикация от Tortik Annushka (@tortikannuchka) 17 Июл 2017 в 8:18 PDT

10. Piet Mondrian a la cake

Публикация от Tortik Annushka (@tortikannuchka) 16 Мар 2018 в 5:48 PDT

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.