Crab stick salad rounds off the Top 3 favorites on the Russian New Year table. Unlike the other two, Olivier and “Herring under fur,” this dish is simplicity itself.

Crab stick salad is a Russian version of the dish known in the US and elsewhere as Crab Louie. It was devised by Soviet housewives in the late 1980s, when real crab meat was a distant luxury, and crab sticks were a passable imitation of this tasty delicacy.

The “substitute” was initially sold by weight. Many even believed that the sticks were actually made from crab meat, and were somewhat disappointed to learn that the real ingredient was processed fish protein (surimi) or shredded white fish. But not even cold facts could quench the popular passion.

The salad recipe comes in several varieties. Some devotees add potatoes for a fuller taste, with other options being onions, tomatoes, canned peas, cheese, and prunes.

But the most popular and common variety is with rice and corn. Here’s the recipe.

Ingredients:

Maria Afonina Maria Afonina

Crab sticks - 200 g

Eggs - 3 pcs

Cucumber - 1 pc

Canned corn - 3 tbsp

Rice - 3 tbsp

Mayonnaise to taste

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Preparation:

1. Wash and boil the rice in lightly salted water.

2. Chop the crab sticks into fine pieces.

Maria Afonina Maria Afonina

3. Wash and cut the cucumber into small cubes. Remove the skin if tough. For a spicy flavor, use pickled instead of regular cucumber.

Maria Afonina Maria Afonina

3. Hard-boil the eggs, peel and chop.

Maria Afonina Maria Afonina

4. Mix the crab sticks, cucumber, eggs, rice, and corn.

Maria Afonina Maria Afonina

5. Season the salad with mayonnaise, salt, and pepper. Add dill or parsley if desired.

Maria Afonina Maria Afonina

6. The salad can be shaped with special molds or a regular glass.

Maria Afonina Maria Afonina

Priyatnogo appetita!

Read more: 7 suggestions for selecting and eating caviar

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.