The philosophy of bowls is gaining ground worldwide, and Russia is no exception. We reveal how to spice up your bowl Russian-style.

1. Berry smoothie bowl for breakfast

Legion Media Legion Media

Russian children have always dreamed of less porridge and more berries for breakfast. This smoothie bowl turns that dream into reality. It has the most delicious berries, not too much oatmeal, and, instead of normal milk, ryazhenka (fermented baked milk) or yogurt.

How to prepare: Pour 100ml of ryazhenka (available from Russian stores worldwide) or yoghurt into the blender, plus 50 grams of currants, blueberries, blackberries, or other seasonal berries, 1 tbsp of honey, 2 tbsp of oatmeal, and half a banana. Churn all the ingredients until smooth. Serve in a bowl, and garnish with berries, mint leaves, and hazelnuts on top.

Read more: Want to feel like a Russian? Drink Ryazhenka before going to bed!

2. Bowl with buckwheat

Legion Media Legion Media

The “bowl classic” is a cereal base combined with proteins, veg, and seasoning. Even buckwheat porridge in a bowl looks stylish.

How to prepare: Pour buckwheat and water into a pan in a 1:2 ratio, salt, and boil until cooked. Add pepper and butter, mix thoroughly, then add a dab of soy sauce. The other ingredients can be prepared while the buckwheat is boiling. Cook brussels sprouts in salted water for 5 minutes. Fry coarsely chopped mushrooms in vegetable oil, having salted and peppered in advance. Slice tomatoes into medium-sized pieces. Place the buckwheat in the bowl first, followed by everything else. For the seasoning, mix sesame oil, chopped ginger, sugar, and 1 tbsp of wine vinegar. Sprinkle with sesame or flax seeds on top.

3. Raw bowl

Legion Media Legion Media

Bowls are extremely popular with vegetarians because they can provide all necessary ingredients in one meal. What was once just a salad is now a beautifully served bowl.

How to prepare: Place in the bowl slices of marrow together with lettuce, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh cherry tomatoes, and chopped ​​radish. Salt generously, add olive oil, and sprinkle with cashew nuts. Serve with bread.

4. Bowl with pearl barley, chicken, and pumpkin

Legion Media Legion Media

Just because bowls are a vegetarian favorite doesn’t mean you can’t add meat.

How to prepare: Boil pearl barley in salted water, add butter, and mix. Cut pumpkin into medium-sized pieces, place on baking paper, sprinkle with salt and spices such as thyme or rosemary, then bake in the oven for 20 minutes. Cut chicken fillet into strips, add salt, and fry in vegetable oil. Dice eggplant and lightly fry in vegetable oil, pre-salted. Place the barley in the bowl first, then the remaining ingredients, and add cherry tomatoes. The dressing can be made from olive oil and lemon juice.

5. Beet bowl for aesthetes

Legion Media Legion Media

Gone are the days when only borsch and vinaigrette were made from beetroot. These days it is used to color and flavor raspberry smoothies, cocktails, and, of course, bowls.

How to prepare: The first thing to cook is beet hummus. Wash large beets, wipe, salt, wrap in baking paper, then place in the oven for an hour, preheated to 220 C. The cooked beetroot is peeled and cut into small pieces. Put the pieces of beet through the blender, together with hulled sunflower seeds (100 g), sesame (50 g), 1 tbsp of sunflower oil, a clove of garlic, and nuts (100 g). Sieve the mixture, lightly salt, and stir.

Spread the beet hummus base in the bowl, add celery stalks, chopped ​​carrots, Adyghe (or feta) cheese, coriander or parsley, and white bread croutons. Olive oil makes for a nice dressing.

Read more: 7 stylish breakfasts a la russe to spice up your Instagram

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.