How to cook an affordable marmalade in the shape of citrus fruit with just a few ingredients.

Marmalade slices are a classic treat made in the shape of a citrus wedge. Each little candy has a light layer that resembles the peel, and the transparent part – the pulp. It looks like a real lemon or orange wedge. It is tangy, enticing, delicious and also affordable!

Originally, Russian chefs learnt the recipe for marmalade from French confectioners during the era of the French Revolution. Its commercial production, however, began in our country thanks to businessman Alexander Abrikosov at the beginning of the 19th century. Marmalade was sold in elegant boxes, and wasn’t as inexpensive as the ‘slices’ that were invented more than one century later, in the 1930s.

Members of the older generation say that in the 1970s tin jars with marmalade slices sold out quickly in Moscow, and in other cities and towns these sweets were considered a rare delicacy.

Ingredients:

Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka

For the “peels”:

115g sugar

7g agar agar

95g cold water

85g corn syrup

95g orange juice

50g powdered sugar

Cooking:

Make your molds from a simple plastic bottle by cutting it in half lengthwise. Wrap the two parts in plastic film to ensure that nothing leaks out. Cut two strips of parchment paper the size of the bottle halves. Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka Mix the sugar with agar agar and whisk into a pot with cold water. Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka Add the corn syrup and bring the mixture to a boil while stirring. Cook over moderate heat, stirring until it reaches 106°C. It will take about 5 minutes of gentle boiling. Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka Remove the pot from the heat and add the orange juice. Whisk the sugar mixture and juice until homogenous. Divide the mixture in half and spread the first part thinly on your two strips of parchment paper. Act fast; the mixture sets very quickly! Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka Place the second part of the mixture in the bowl of a stand mixer. Add the powdered sugar and whisk on high speed for about 5-10 minutes. Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka Spread this mixture on top of the first layer from paragraph 5. Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka Place the strips in the molds with the paper side down. Allow to set in the fridge while you make the inside part.

For the lemon inside:

160g sugar

7g agar agar

130g cold water

120g corn syrup

130g lemon juice

Cooking:

Repeat steps 2 and 3 from the “peels” recipe. Remove the pot from the heat and add lemon juice. Whisk the mixture until homogenous. Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka Pour the lemon mixture into the two molds containing the citrus “peels”. Try to fill the jelly to the top, but don’t cover the “peels” (try to keep it the same level). Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka Allow to set in a cool place for at least two hours. Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka Remove the two gelled strips from the molds and place flat side down on granulated sugar. Carefully remove the paper from each piece. Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka Trim the excess “peel” from the sides of each piece and sprinkle sugar over both. Cut the molded jelly into strips that are about ½ cm wide. The pieces should resemble slices of citrus fruit with peels intact. Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka Sand each piece with sugar and store overnight to allow the sugar to dry before eating your slices. Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka Priyatnogo apptetita! Vasilisa Malinka Vasilisa Malinka

Read more: How to drink tea like a Russian in 5 steps

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.