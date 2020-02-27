What does ‘brutal food’ taste like in Russia? Try a liver cake for real men (RECIPE)

Meat is considered to be the right kind of food for a real man, and a nice medium-rare steak always goes over well with them. But what if you want to make a meal for a man on a special occasion? Well, make a liver cake!

Don’t rush to put this dish on the list of “the strangest things you’ve ever eaten”. It tastes better than you think, and it has cream cheese and a layer of onions and carrots. If you are not told what you are going to eat, you may never guess because it is juicy, smells great and is nutritious. It was created, I suppose, in order to make people fall in love with liver. At least, I know many women who use this trick.

These women want the best for their husbands and kids. Do you know that liver is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals? It will help increase your hemoglobin level and provide you with vitamin A.

While the dish’s history is not clear, some sources call it a traditional Russian dish, while others say it’s Ukrainian or Hungarian. Anyway, it was widely cooked in Soviet times, as well as other meals made from byproducts. What can be said for sure is that liver pancakes (or oladyi) that form the cake can be a new way to celebrate the end of winter or Maslenitsa.

Moreover, thanks to such a spectacular presentation, this dish will be a great decoration on your table. Do not forget to tell your man that it’s a salty dish.

Ingredients:

Liver pancakes:

Chicken liver – 300 g

Cream – 50 ml

Flour – 50 g

1 egg

Sunflower oil – 1 tbsp

Powder garlic – 1 tsp

Ground coriander seeds – 1 tsp

Pepper

Salt

Filling:

Carrots – 2 big pcs

Onion – 1 pc

Salt

Sunflower oil, for frying

Cream:

Mayonnaise – 80 g

Cream cheese – 100 g

Cooking:

1. Fry chopped onions until golden brown.

2. Add carrots and stew with onions for about 10 minutes.

3. When the carrots and onions become soft, remove the pan from the heat and cool the future filling.

4. Meanwhile, place the liver, cream, an egg and spices in a blender and mix until smooth.

5. Gradually add flour, whisking the mass to avoid lumps. Let the dough rest for 30 minutes.

6. Pour a small amount of oil into the pan only at the beginning. There is some oil already in the dough, and that prevents the pancakes from sticking. Carefully place the dough with a tablespoon forming a circle. It takes two tablespoons for each pancake. In total, you will get around 7-8 pancakes with a diameter of 14-15 cm.

7. Fry each pancake for 2-3 minutes on each side.

8. To make the pancakes even, you can use a metal ring.

9. Mix the mayonnaise and cream cheese for the cream.

10. When the pancakes and the filling have cooled, you can assemble the cake. First, spread the cream on the pancakes, and after, place the filling.

11. Serve the liver cake with fresh herbs.

Priyatnogo appetita!

