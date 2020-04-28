Soviet ring shortbread cookies: Pile on the peanuts for perfection (RECIPE)

The more peanuts you add to these Soviet rings, the tastier they become

Shortbread cookies with peanuts are favorites that many Russians know from childhood. And they are just perfect to go with tea.

Peanut shortbread was always sold in school canteens and in every neighborhood bakery. Like many other recipes beloved since Soviet childhood, these cookies were made according to a strict set of technical standards (GOST). This guaranteed a quality that can’t be replicated with cheaper ingredients. In this recipe, the butter is the main reason why these cookies are so delicious and decadent.

Traditionally, this Soviet shortbread does not need to be baked until golden brown, which is more common for baking; instead, they are ready when very light golden. Therefore, the peanut rings remain very tender and almost melt in your mouth. That is precisely their special feature; as well as the really thick layer of peanuts on top, obviously the more peanuts there are the tastier the cookie.

To make this shortbread at home you don’t even need to go to the shop. Most likely you already have all the ingredients in your pantry. You need flour, sugar, eggs and butter. And, of course, you’ll need peanuts - they’ll get toasty in the oven and fill your house with a magic aroma.

Ingredients:

200 g butter

150 g powdered sugar (or just sugar)

2 eggs

2 tsp baking powder

200 g peanuts

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

Cooking:

1. Leave the butter to soften at room temperature.

2. In a bowl combine all your dry ingredients: flour, powdered sugar, baking powder and salt. Stir with a whisk until combined.

3. Once your butter has softened, place in a mixer bowl on medium speed with a paddle attachment. The butter should get fluffy and lighten in color.

4. Now add your dry mixture and paddle on low speed until incorporated. Add your vanilla extract and eggs. Paddle again until it comes together. Don’t overmix the dough or it won’t be delicate.

5. Put your dough onto a kitchen surface and shape into a ball. Wrap your ball and leave in the fridge to set for at least 30 minutes.

6. In the meantime, chop the peanuts into small pieces. If you don’t have peanuts, then use any other nuts.

7. When your dough has chilled, take it out of the fridge and roll with a rolling pin in between two parchment papers. The dough thickness should be about 4-6mm. Once the dough is rolled, place it back in the fridge for about 10 minutes. It will get firm again and will be much easier to cut.

7. Using a donut cutter or two rings (big and small) cut your shortbread rings. Place them on a baking tray and sprinkle the top of each cookie with chopped peanuts.

8. Bake the cookies at 180°C for 10-15 minutes or just until they become golden on the sides.

9. Let them cool, and enjoy!

