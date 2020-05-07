5 VERY simple recipes from Russian chefs to pass the time in self-isolation

Recipes from professional chefs are often overwhelming in terms of their complexity and the amount of time that they take to cook. However, we’ve asked some leading Russian culinary masters to share recipes that can be easily done at home.

1. Herring and apple toast

KuznyaHouse chef, Ruslan Zakirov

Herring toast with scallions KuznyaHouse KuznyaHouse

Ingredients:

rye bread - 2 slices (if you don’t have rye bread, then use any other bread)

apple - 1/2 pc

onion - 10 g

herring - 70 g

scallions – 5 g

olive oil - 70 ml

egg yolks – 2 pc

Recipe:

Toast the bread on a dry pan or in a toaster. For the sauce, whip olive oil with two yolks (or use homemade mayonnaise). Spread the sauce on the toast. Scald the onion with boiling water, cut it and put on the toast; on top put the apple cut into strips. Add lightly salted herring and garnish with scallions.

2. Mushroom soup

True Cost brand chef, Artyom Khizhnyakov

This is a ridiculously easy Mushroom soup to make True Cost True Cost

Ingredients:

(for 4 servings)

champignons - 250 g

oyster (or other) mushrooms - 200 g

potatoes - 200 g

tomatoes - 200 g

sweet pepper - 80 g

cilantro - 10 g

salt and pepper to taste

vegetable oil - 50 ml

water - 500 ml

Recipe:

Peel and cut the mushrooms into quarters, put them in a pan, add water and bring to a boil; then reduce to a simmer; finally, add salt and chopped potatoes.

Cut the tomatoes into large slices, and the sweet pepper into strips. Fry them in vegetable oil and place in the pan with the mushroom broth.

Bring to a boil, then cook until the potatoes are ready. Next, add finely chopped cilantro, cover and remove from heat. Set aside for 5 minutes.

3. A light side dish made of celeriac

Turandot chef, Dmitry Yeremeyev

Getty Images Getty Images

Ingredients:

celeriac - 1 pc

butter - 50 g

salt and pepper to taste

garlic - 1 clove

parsley - 30 g

Recipe:

Peel the celeriac, cut it into large slices and put on a foil sheet. On top put butter, salt, pepper, garlic and parsley. Wrap the foil and bake in an oven at 200 degrees Celsius for 15-20 minutes. Then, open the foil and bake for another 5 minutes.

4. Chicken cutlets

Charlie chef, Yuri Manchuk

Chicken cutlets with mashed potatoes Charlie Charlie

Ingredients:

(for 7 servings)

minced chicken - 2 kg

onion - 300 g

cream 22 percent fat - 250 ml

vegetable oil for frying

Recipe:

Finely chop the onion and fry until it becomes golden brown, then mix it with minced meat. Add salt and pepper to taste; and mix. Add cream: 25 ml per 200 g of minced meat. Form the cutlets. Fry them in vegetable oil on both sides until golden brown. Put on a baking sheet and place in an oven heated to 180 degrees Celsius for 7-9 minutes until cooked.

5. A cottage cheese dessert instead of ice cream

Fahrenheit chef, Maxim Kolpashchikov

Tvorog with fruits is great for a delicious and healthy breakfast with kids Legion Media Legion Media

Ingredients:

soft cottage cheese (tvorog) - 200 g

fruits or berries - 100 g

jam - 1 tbsp

Recipe:

All you need to do is mix the soft cottage cheese with fruits or berries, and add a spoonful of jam. "Children will not be able to distinguish it from ice cream! I've tested it on mine!"

