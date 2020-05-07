5 VERY simple recipes from Russian chefs to pass the time in self-isolation

KuznyaHouse chef, Ruslan Zakirov
Herring toast with scallionsKuznyaHouse
Toast the bread on a dry pan or in a toaster. For the sauce, whip olive oil with two yolks (or use homemade mayonnaise). Spread the sauce on the toast. Scald the onion with boiling water, cut it and put on the toast; on top put the apple cut into strips. Add lightly salted herring and garnish with scallions.
True Cost brand chef, Artyom Khizhnyakov
This is a ridiculously easy Mushroom soup to makeTrue Cost
(for 4 servings)
Peel and cut the mushrooms into quarters, put them in a pan, add water and bring to a boil; then reduce to a simmer; finally, add salt and chopped potatoes.
Cut the tomatoes into large slices, and the sweet pepper into strips. Fry them in vegetable oil and place in the pan with the mushroom broth.
Bring to a boil, then cook until the potatoes are ready. Next, add finely chopped cilantro, cover and remove from heat. Set aside for 5 minutes.
Turandot chef, Dmitry Yeremeyev
Peel the celeriac, cut it into large slices and put on a foil sheet. On top put butter, salt, pepper, garlic and parsley. Wrap the foil and bake in an oven at 200 degrees Celsius for 15-20 minutes. Then, open the foil and bake for another 5 minutes.
Charlie chef, Yuri Manchuk
Chicken cutlets with mashed potatoesCharlie
(for 7 servings)
Finely chop the onion and fry until it becomes golden brown, then mix it with minced meat. Add salt and pepper to taste; and mix. Add cream: 25 ml per 200 g of minced meat. Form the cutlets. Fry them in vegetable oil on both sides until golden brown. Put on a baking sheet and place in an oven heated to 180 degrees Celsius for 7-9 minutes until cooked.
Fahrenheit chef, Maxim Kolpashchikov
Tvorog with fruits is great for a delicious and healthy breakfast with kidsLegion Media
All you need to do is mix the soft cottage cheese with fruits or berries, and add a spoonful of jam. "Children will not be able to distinguish it from ice cream! I've tested it on mine!"
Read more: #QuarantineCooking: 7 simple Russian dishes requiring only 7 ingredients
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox