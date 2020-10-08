Here’s a delicious way to reinvent the famous ‘Veal Orloff’ with chicken (RECIPE)

This will become your favorite way to cook juicy chicken!

Once you try this French-style chicken you’ll see how chicken breasts can be juicy.

The traditional recipe of 'Orloff-style meat' was created in the 19th century by Count Alexei Orlov’s French chef, Urbain Dubois. It contains veal, mushrooms, bechamel sauce and cheese. The majority of Soviet people know it as 'myaso po-francuzski,' or French-style meat. Its composition evolved over time, adapting to the available ingredients of that time. For example, the meat part was pork or beef with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms or potatoes that have mayo and cheese on top.

The advantage of this dish is the freedom to be creative, adjusting the topping to your taste. The most elegant variation of ‘French-style meat’ is the one with chicken. What makes it so delicate is a layer of finely grated apples and fried sweet onions. Nutmeg and a bit of garlic bring the chicken to perfection.

In our family, all types of ‘French-style meat’ are always a success. But the chicken version is the most exquisite.

Ingredients:

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

Chicken breast - 2 pcs

Apple - 2 pcs

Onions - 2 pcs

Cheese - 200 g

Mayonnaise - 50 g

Nutmeg - 1 tsp

Garlic powder – 1tsp

Salt

Black pepper

Oil to fry

Cooking:

1. Cut chicken breasts into pieces of 4-5 cm.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

2. Tenderize each using a plastic bag to prevent the meat mallet from sticking to the chicken.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

3. Use a metal ring to shape the beaten breasts. Dress them with salt, black pepper, garlic powder and nutmeg.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

4. Fry onions till soft and golden, adding a bit of salt. You may add a bit of sugar as well. I prefer to use fried onions instead of raw ones, which gives extra delicacy to the dish.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

5. Place fried onions on top of the chicken medallions.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

6. Peel and grate the apples.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

7. Place the apple on top of the onions.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

8. Making a cone of a plastic bag for applying mayo will make the process easier and more accurate.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

9. I used the metal ring again to add the cheese.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

10. Bake the chicken at 180°C for about 20-25 minutes. This should be enough to let the chicken cook and acquire a nicely golden and crispy cheese crust.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

11. Serve ‘French-style chicken’ warm. Enjoy!

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.