Here’s a delicious way to reinvent the famous ‘Veal Orloff’ with chicken (RECIPE)

The traditional recipe of 'Orloff-style meat' was created in the 19th century by Count Alexei Orlov’s French chef, Urbain Dubois. It contains veal, mushrooms, bechamel sauce and cheese. The majority of Soviet people know it as 'myaso po-francuzski,' or French-style meat. Its composition evolved over time, adapting to the available ingredients of that time. For example, the meat part was pork or beef with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms or potatoes that have mayo and cheese on top.
The advantage of this dish is the freedom to be creative, adjusting the topping to your taste. The most elegant variation of ‘French-style meat’ is the one with chicken. What makes it so delicate is a layer of finely grated apples and fried sweet onions. Nutmeg and a bit of garlic bring the chicken to perfection.
In our family, all types of ‘French-style meat’ are always a success. But the chicken version is the most exquisite.
1. Cut chicken breasts into pieces of 4-5 cm.
2. Tenderize each using a plastic bag to prevent the meat mallet from sticking to the chicken.
3. Use a metal ring to shape the beaten breasts. Dress them with salt, black pepper, garlic powder and nutmeg.
4. Fry onions till soft and golden, adding a bit of salt. You may add a bit of sugar as well. I prefer to use fried onions instead of raw ones, which gives extra delicacy to the dish.
5. Place fried onions on top of the chicken medallions.
6. Peel and grate the apples.
7. Place the apple on top of the onions.
8. Making a cone of a plastic bag for applying mayo will make the process easier and more accurate.
9. I used the metal ring again to add the cheese.
10. Bake the chicken at 180°C for about 20-25 minutes. This should be enough to let the chicken cook and acquire a nicely golden and crispy cheese crust.
11. Serve ‘French-style chicken’ warm. Enjoy!
