Berry sbiten and cookies for a Russian-style winter evening (RECIPES)

In the cold season, it’s tempting to wrap yourself up in a blanket with a warm cup of something. Next time, do it with an old Russian recipe.

In Europe, hot chocolate is especially popular in winter, but in Russia, since time immemorial, people have prepared a unique beverage made of herbs, berries and honey, known as sbiten. It used to be prepared in a samovar, but nowadays a cooker and saucepan will suffice.

Sbiten is undergoing a resurgence in Russia — it is available everywhere from coffee houses to restaurants. Oatmeal cookies with cranberries make a very tasty combination. Both recipes are easy to follow, so there's no excuse not to try them!

Sbiten

Recipe by Viktor Beley, brand chef at Uhvat restaurant

Ingredients:

Sea-buckthorn puree - 60 g

Raspberry puree - 30 g

Chokeberry puree - 30 g

Buckwheat honey - 70 g

Birch sap - 100 ml

If some ingredients are missing, feel free to experiment. Instead of chokeberry puree, use black currant, for instance, or try replacing birch sap with apple juice.

Preparation:

To make sbiten, you can use either ready-made puree or fresh berries. Crush the berries in a blender, then strain, separating out the larger pieces. Sugar is not added to this drink; instead use buckwheat honey. In a saucepan, mix the puree, honey and birch sap, and warm for 3-5 minutes while stirring. Serve hot.

Oatmeal cookies with cranberries and milk chocolate

Recipe by Artem Apanitsky, pastry chef at Drinks@Dinners restaurant

Ingredients:

Wheat flour - 65 g

Oatmeal - 30 g

Butter - 50 g

Milk chocolate - 20 g

Cane sugar - 50 g

Dried cranberries - 50 g

Egg - 20 g (about half a regular egg)

Baking powder - 1 g

Soda - 1 g

Salt - 2 g

Preparation:

Mix all the ingredients with your hands or a spatula. Shape into small balls weighing up to 35 grams. Place on baking paper, and bake in the oven at 190°C for exactly 5 minutes.

