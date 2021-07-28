Watermelon quark cake: An ideal summer no-bake Russian dessert (RECIPE)

You definitely need to try this fantastically beautiful cake!

Can spinach and quark truly be combined to make a delicious cake? Just ask the Russians!

Quark is a favorite in Russia. No need to say how healthy it is because of the calcium. There are a number of classic recipes with quark that are popular among Russian children: 'syrniki', fried cheese cakes; 'vareniki', dumplings; 'syrki'; and sweet quark bars in a chocolate glaze. Sometimes, however, you want something new, like the no-bake 'watermelon' cake.

This watermelon cake is fantastic for several reasons. First of all, it contains sweet and creamy quark filling. The second secret healthy ingredient is spinach, which gives a natural green color to the watermelon rind; not to forget the fruit jelly with chocolate drops in the middle. Finally, this cake is a beauty, and resembles a real slice of watermelon.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

Now, about the ingredients. When thinking over this recipe, I decided to use creamy liquid quark, which is more common in local supermarkets and perfect for this cake. The fattier the quark the better since it will be tastier and the calcium is absorbed more readily from fat milk products. Speaking about the cookies, I chose tender butter cookies. They’re sweet, so you don't need extra sugar for the crust. Of course, you may use dry low-fat cookies.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

In order to give extra freshness and flavor I added lime zest to the cookie and spinach crust and strawberries to the watermelon core.

You’ll need some extra tools, like a culinary ring and a piping bag, as well as a bit of patience to make this dessert. But you’ll definitely be rewarded with compliments from your family!

Ingredients:

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

Crust:

White cookies - 150 g

Spinach - 40 g

Butter - 15-20 g

Lime zest

Creamy part:

Creamy quark - 200 g

Powdered sugar - 60 g

Vanilla paste - 5 g

Water - 25 ml

Gelatine - 5 g

Watermelon core:

Watermelon - 150 g

Strawberries – 100 g

Gelatine - 10 g

Powdered sugar – 60 g

Preparation:

1. Soak 5 g of gelatine in water.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

2. Place cookies, spinach, butter and lime zest into a mixer cup and bring everything to a homogeneous mass.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

3. Take a form of 16 cm, protect the bottom with a plastic film. Spread the cookie mass over the walls. Put the form into a fridge while you are making the filling.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

4. Mix cream quark with sugar powder and vanilla paste.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

5. Warm up a bowl with gelatine using a bigger bowl with hot water. Stir the mess till the gelatin dissolves. Make sure that the water is not too hot, otherwise gelatin may lose its quality.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

6. Mix gelatine mass into the quark. Prepare the piping bag and pour the quark in.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

7. Cover a culinary ring with film and place it in the middle of the form.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

8. Pour the quark into the form. Carefully put the form in the fridge.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

9. Blend pieces of watermelon and strawberries, add a bit of sugar. Place the gelatine into a part of the watermelon mixture and keep for 10 minutes till it is soft.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

10. Check the form with a quark filling. It should stabilize. Remove the ring carefully. Use a knife if it doesn't go.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

11. Warm the gelatine again using the hot water bowl, and add it to the rest of the watermelon mixture.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

12. Pour the fruit juice into the central part of the cake.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

13. Wait a bit so that the middle stabilizes, and decorate the core of the "watermelon” with chocolate drops. Let the cake stabilize in the fridge.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

14. In one hour go ahead and impress your family. They’ll be delighted.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

15. Enjoy!

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.