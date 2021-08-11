You’ll be obsessed with these "fruity " cookies – both eating and baking them.

These “green apples” are not for keeping fit but to have fun. From using natural DIY spinach dye to shaping the pastry – they are worth every minute you’ll spend in your kitchen.

I feel that as far as Soviet types of pastry there’s a special passion for cookies in the shape of fruits and vegetables, which look surprisingly realistic. I guess, it might be due to the fact that during Soviet times people had a small variety of sweets and pastries in stores; so these outstanding home recipes were a way to vary them, especially when trying to delight children.

Previously, we already mastered “peaches” and “mushroom” cookies – so, now it’s “apples” turn! The idea is pretty much the same: cooking one of the basic shortcrust pastry, coloring it and shaping it as realistic as possible. In this particular recipe the most intriguing part is definitely dyeing: it is made of natural spinach puree instead of gel food colorings or matcha powder used in most recipes calling for a green color. I honestly love this kind of recipe, not so much because of the natural ingredients like spinach VS gel, as for having a chance to improve my culinary skills and gain a new baking experience.

This recipe is definitely the best to cook together with children. Prepare some flax or pumpkin seeds for decoration, as well as cloves for apple “tails” authentic imitation – and enjoy the process, and of course the delicious final result.

Ingredients:

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

Spinach - 70 g

Flour - 230 g

Yolks - 2

Butter - 100 g

Sugar - 70 g + some for dipping

Cold lemon juice - 1 tbsp

Lemon zest - 1tsp

Baking powder - 1 tsp

Pinch of salt

Cloves and flax / pumpkin seeds for decoration

Preparation:

1. Start with the spinach: put into hot water and boil for 1-2 minutes.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

2. Then, drain, let cool a bit and wring intensively.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

3. With mortar and pestle grind spinach into puree – this process takes some time. I also recommend forcing it through a sieve after working in the mortar so as to get the smoothest puree consistency.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

4. When you are done with your DIY green color, move to the cookie pastry. In a bowl whip yolks with sugar until the mixture becomes more airy and pale-yellow.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

5. Add softened butter, salt, lemon juice and zest and stir.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

6. Next comes the flour: sift together with baking powder and mix – you should get a classic shortcrust sand-like pastry.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

7. Now separate ¼ of the pastry and add spinach puree into the smaller portion.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

8. Knead until you get an even green color, and set aside it in the fridge.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

9. Back to the large part of the pastry, add 1-2 tablespoons of ice-cold water if you feel like it is too sandy to work with. Knead elastic pastry and shape it into a nice cylinder.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

10. On a sheet of baking paper roll out the green pastry quite thinly, trim the edges so that it fits the size of the cylinder part.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

11. Evenly wrap the cylinder in the spinach pastry layer making the edge seamless.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

12. Finally, sprinkle the cylinder with sugar all around, wrap in cling film and leave in the fridge for 40-60 minutes to set.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

13. Then, using the sharpest knife, slice your cylinder in circles that are about 1 cm thick.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

14. Working with one circle at a time, shape it into an apple-looking slice and decorate with seeds and gloves. I started with flax but then noticed that the halves of pumpkin seeds look even more realistic.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

15. When you are done with all the “apples”, layer them on a pan covered with baking paper and put in the oven at 190°C for 20-25 minutes.

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

16. It only remains to let your apple cookies cool completely and enjoy – priyatnogo appetita!

Victoria Drey Victoria Drey

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.