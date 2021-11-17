Syrniki with oat flakes by a top Russian chef (RECIPE)

What better way to start the day than with syrniki with jam?!Press Service
In the age of abundance and social media, any meal worth its salt, especially breakfast, has to boggle the mind and tickle the visual receptors. And if you didn’t photograph it, you didn’t eat it, as they say. In this recipe, classic (i.e. babushka-made) thin syrniki (curd fritters) have been replaced by their somewhat taller cousins, albeit smaller in diameter. The secret of the new shape is to use only the yolk instead of a whole egg. The curd mass turns out less “liquidy” and retains its shape better.
Not only does Andrey Kolodyazhny, head chef at the L.E.S. restaurant in Moscow, prepare curd fritters on such a yolk base, he also invented a way of combining two classic breakfast components: cottage cheese and oatmeal. He simply rolls the curd mass in oat flakes, making his syrniki look like little hedgehogs. Pine cone jam adds a forest note, but if you don't have any, you can use your own favorite. And instead of classic smetana, the chef suggests trying Jerusalem artichoke cream based on coconut milk with a pinch of salt and pepper. Why not?!
Andrey Kolodyazhny, head chef at the L.E.S. restaurant.Press Service
For the syrniki:
For the Jerusalem artichoke cream:
