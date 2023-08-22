Potato casserole baked in the old-Russian style (RECIPE)

In the heart of Russia lies the ancient city of Murom, famous as the birthplace of the mighty bogatyr Ilya Muromets, as well as tasty ‘kalachy’. Less known is the Murom casserole ‘drachena’, which makes it an unexpected delight.

Drachena is a dish that all people from Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine know. It's made with simple ingredients like potato, eggs, onions and lard, but its special flavor comes from mixing them just right.

Once upon a time, drachena was a popular dish, but as the years passed, it got a bit lost in the shuffle. Even though people don’t talk about it as much now, the delectable flavors of drachena can still help us savor a bit of culinary history.

Drachena was mentioned by Sergei Yesenin in his early 20th century poetry as one of the symbols of the Russian rustic lifestyle. In those days, and even earlier, drachena was baked in old traditional ovens in strong pots with thick walls; it was even served in the same pot.

Families used to cook it on special days when they wanted to remember their loved ones who had passed away. They'd even take it to the cemetery as a special offering. Some families still make it today.

Nowadays, drachena can be served as a side dish for various celebrations. I often cook it when simple fried or mashed potatoes become boring for my family.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

Potatoes – 5 pieces

Onion - 1 piece

Fat (lard) - 50 g

Egg - 1 piece

Melted butter - 60 g

Wheat flour - 1 tbsp

Salt - 1 tsp (or to taste)

Pepper - 0.25 tsp (or to taste)

Cumin - 1 tsp (optional)

Preparation:

1. Begin by cutting the lard into small pieces. Place them in a pan to melt.

2. Once the lard has melted slightly, add the finely chopped onion to the pan. Cook the onion until it's golden.

3. Grate the raw potatoes using a fine or medium grater. Transfer the grated potatoes to a bowl and sprinkle them with the wheat flour, salt, and ground pepper. Give everything a good mix.

4. Add the caramelized onion and melted fat to the grated potatoes.

5. Combine them well, and then crack the egg into the mixture. Mix everything thoroughly to fully incorporate the egg.

6. Preheat your oven to 180°C. Grease an oven-safe baking dish or any baking form you have on hand.

7. Put the mixture into the greased baking dish; spread it out into an even layer.

8. Sprinkle cumin over the top of the mixture.

9. Drizzle the melted butter over the top.

10. Place the baking dish in the preheated oven and let it bake for 30-40 minutes.

11. Once your drachena is cooked through, remove it from the oven. Some like it with a golden crust, but I prefer not to roast it much in order for it to be healthier.

12. Serve it warm with a dollop of sour cream. Enjoy!

