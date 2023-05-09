Kulesh: Legendary Russian field porridge or hearty soup? (RECIPE)

Kulesh is so thick that it looks less like a soup and more like a porridge. In any case, it is very nutritious.

‘Kulesh’ is known as a hearty and filling dish, making it very popular among soldiers and travelers.

Kulesh is a traditional Russian dish that is commonly associated with the military campaigns of the past. It is a liquid soup made from millet groats, corned beef, and other ingredients such as lard, fried onions, salt, and pepper.

The origins of kulesh can be traced to the 17th century during the reign of Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich. It was popular among the Cossacks who lived in the south of the country. They were known for their military campaigns and long journeys across the vast Russian landscape. The dish was easy to prepare.

During World War II, kulesh was often served to Soviet soldiers on military campaigns as a way to boost morale and provide sustenance. It was also believed to have healing properties and was used as a remedy for various ailments.

Kulesh has many variations and can be made using a wide range of ingredients. While millet groats and lard are commonly used, you can substitute other cereals such as pearl barley and rice. Additionally, kulesh can be made with meat, fish, or even mushrooms, depending on what’s most available.

To cook kulesh, the cereal of your choice is boiled in a thick broth made from lard or meat. Fried onions are then added, along with salt and pepper to enhance the flavor. Lard or smoked meat are also added, giving the soup its distinctive flavor and texture.

In some regions of Russia, kulesh is served as a thick porridge, while in others it has more of a soup-like consistency. Some recipes call for adding sour cream or other dairy products, while others are completely dairy-free.

Originally a dish associated with military campaigns and long journeys in the past, today it has become a comfort food for stressed-out modern Russians.

Ingredients for 6 servings:

Smoked bacon (or lard) - 250 g

Millet groats - 180 g (1 cup)

Potatoes - 450 g (4-5 pcs)

Onions - 350 g (3 pcs)

Carrots - 80 g (1 pc)

Eggs - 4 pcs

Garlic - 15 g (4-5 cloves)

Fresh parsley - 10 g

Bay leaf - 4 pcs

Vegetable oil - 45 ml (3 tbsp)

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Water or meat broth - 2 liters

Preparation:

1. First, cut the bacon into cubes of about 1.5 x 1.5 cm in size.

2. In a thick-walled saucepan or cauldron, heat the vegetable oil. If you are using lard, then skip this step, as lard gives it enough fat. Put the bacon in a saucepan and fry, stirring for 5 minutes until golden brown.

3. Peel and finely chop the onions.

4. Add the onions to the fried bacon, and mix.

5. Peel the carrots and grate them on a coarse grater. Add carrots to the onions and bacon. Fry for 5 minutes, stirring.

6. Fill the pan with 2 liters of water or broth and bring to a boil. While the water boils, thoroughly wash the millet and pour it into a large-enough bowl with boiling water. After 2-3 minutes, put the millet on a sieve.

7. Put the millet in boiling water, and mix. Bring it to a boil again.

8. Peel the potatoes and cut them into small cubes.

9. Now, put the potatoes in the boiled soup.

10. Add bay leaf, salt and ground black pepper. Cook over moderate heat for about 10-15 minutes.

11. Peel the garlic and finely chop the parsley and garlic.

12. Using a whisk, beat the eggs lightly in a bowl. Add the parsley and garlic, and mix.

13. As soon as the potatoes and millet are ready, remove the bay leaf from the pan. Constantly stirring the soup, pour in eggs with parsley and garlic in a thin stream. Cook for about 1 more minute.

14. Your kulesh is ready, so remove the pan from the stove. It should turn out to be a very thick soup. Now, let's pour the kulesh on serving plates and decorate with fresh herbs!

15. Enjoy!

