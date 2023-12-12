How to make borsch in… a pirozhok?! (RECIPE)

“Every borsch dreams of becoming a pirozhok,” says a neon sign on the wall of Borsch Cafe in St. Petersburg. It seems that its founder, Anatoly Bordiyan, who himself is nicknamed ‘Borsch’ because he’s a chef and food blogger – has followed the same principle. And so, he decided to turn this favorite Russian soup into street food that people can take with them.

“The idea of creating borsch in a pirozhok came to me because of my desire to reinvent the concept of homemade food, which we have known and loved since childhood,” said Anatoly Bordiyan in a conversation with RB. “Now, borsch is available in a to-go format – you can take it with you to work, to school or university, or even in a car. And that’s very convenient.”

On the Borsch Cafe menu (two locations have already opened in St. Petersburg and one in Moscow), not only has borsch transformed from a classic soup into a crusty pirozhok that you can sink your teeth into, but shchi and solyanka also followed suit. The bowl and a spoon are in the past, and now the solids are served inside of a pirozhok and the stock – provided separately in a glass – is called ‘nectar’ here.

If you really want to try this innovative borsch-pirozhki dish but don’t have the opportunity to visit Borsch Cafe in St. Petersburg, then you can prepare something similar by yourself. Here are the short instructions.

‘Borsch in a pirozhok’

Prepare a rich borsch with meat and vegetables. Strain the solids through a strainer. Cut the puff pastry into rectangles (approximately 5 x 10 centimeters). Put approximately a tablespoon of borsch solids onto a pastry rectangle, then cover with another layer of pastry and finally pinch it sealed. Next, deep-fry the pirozhki. At the very end, your stuffed pirozhok and borsch stock in a glass are served separately.

