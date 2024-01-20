Healthy Russian stewed turnip with mushrooms and vegetables (RECIPE)

Did you know that in the past turnips were just as important in Russian cuisine as potatoes are today?

When we think of iconic Russian vegetables, the humble turnip might not be the first thing that comes to mind. Yet, this root vegetable, or repa as it's known in Russian, holds a special place in the country’s cuisine and folklore.

The turnip can rightfully be called the progenitor of vegetable crops cultivated in Russia. Before the potato's introduction during the reign of Peter the Great in the early 18th century, turnips were a staple on Russian tables. In fact, the historical chronicles reveal that failed turnip harvests in the 11th to 13th centuries were considered catastrophes on par with natural disasters. Such was the importance of this unassuming vegetable.

Despite being low in calories, turnips are packed with nutritional value. They are rich in minerals, essential oils, and boast high levels of vitamin C and beta-carotene. Their low sugar content also makes them an excellent choice for those struggling with diabetes.

Russians have always found diverse ways to enjoy turnips. They can be baked, boiled, stewed, eaten raw, and added to various dishes and salads. Historically, a popular dish was repnik, a hearty blend of grated turnip and grains. Repnitsa was a savory soup made from turnips and malt or barley. Turnips were also baked into pies, a testament to their versatility.

In Russia, turnips were considered a "female crop", traditionally sown by women who believed they were giving a part of their fertility back to Mother Earth.

Turnips have also woven themselves into Russian culture through sayings and proverbs. The phrase in Russian “Proshche parenoy repy”, which translates to “It’s easier than steamed turnip”, (English equivalent to “As easy as a pie”), reflects the ease of cooking this vegetable. Yet, cultivating a bountiful and flavorful turnip crop was no simple feat.

Today, I suggest we cook stewed turnips with mushrooms and vegetables – it’s a classic Russian dish that allows us to truly appreciate the turnip's legacy.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

Turnips - 4 small pieces

Fresh mushrooms - 500 g (porcini mushrooms, chanterelles or simply champignons)

Carrots - 2 pieces

Vegetable oil - 100 ml

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

1. First, wash the turnips and carrots thoroughly.

2. Then peel the turnips and carrots, and dice both into small cubes.

3. Now let’s prepare the mushrooms. Clean them first by brushing off any dirt, and then rinse the mushrooms under running water. When clean, slice the mushrooms into bite-sized pieces.

4. Next, boil the sliced mushrooms in water for a few minutes. This helps in partially cooking them and enhances their flavor.

5. Preheat your oven to a medium temperature of 180-200℃. In a ceramic or ovenproof pot, start layering the ingredients. Begin with a layer of diced turnips, followed by a layer of carrots, then a layer of mushrooms. Continue this layering process until all the ingredients are used up.

6. Pour the vegetable oil over the layered ingredients. Season with salt according to your preference. Cover the pot with a lid or with foil.

7. Place the covered pot in the preheated oven. Allow the dish to stew in the oven for approximately 1-1.5 hours. Check occasionally to ensure that the vegetables are cooking evenly and add a little water if necessary to prevent sticking.

8. Once the turnips are tender and all the ingredients are well-cooked, remove the pot from the oven. Serve the stewed turnips hot, garnished with fresh herbs if desired. Enjoy!

