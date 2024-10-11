One of the most Russiah dish of the entire Russian cuisine, that was eaten back in ages by Russian peasants.

This is actually a cabbage soup with the unpronounceable name “Shchi”. And there was a proverb - щи да каша - пищи наша (Shchi and porridge is our food). And that's it. You don't need anything else.

Shchi can be cooked either with sauerkraut - than it's called 'sour' shchi. Or with fresh cabbage.

One can make shchi using any type of broth, meat, chicken veggie or mushroom. And just add chopped cabbage, onion, carrot and greens of choice.

And here's your ultimate guide on cooking shchi.

