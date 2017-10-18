Video: Russia's main rival to B737 and A320 flew from Irkutsk to Moscow

The MC-21-300 short- and medium-haul passenger plane made the first test direct flight from the Irkutsk Aircraft Plant airfield to the Ramenskoye airport in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region. The plane is continuing its test flight program. The MC-21 is in the family of short- and medium-haul narrow-body airliners intended to replace the Tupolev Tu-134 and Tu-154 planes. The MC-21 has a flight range of 6,400 kilometers (3,977 miles) and it will be able to carry 211 passengers.