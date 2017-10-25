Kalashnikov Concern teams up with game developers for first time

Design, reload time, and sounds of guns will be very accurate.

Arms manufacturer Kalashnikov Concern has collaborated with a video game developers - 1C Game Studios and Wargaming - for the first time to create an online multiplayer shooter called “Caliber.” It will be released later this year and the guns featured will be very true to form, with realistic design, reload times, and sounds.

According to Kalashnikov’s Deputy General Manager Vladimir Dmitriyev, the company believes the game offers a very lifelike shooting experience.

