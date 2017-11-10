Frozen remains of rare cave lion cub found in Russia

Cave lions went extinct about 10,000 years agoArne Dedert/Global Look Press
The frozen body of a one-year-old cave lion cub - with limbs still intact and no sign of damage to its skin - was recently discovered by a local resident, the Academy of Science of Yakutia reports.
It’s thought the remains date back to the last Ice Age.
The lions, which roamed Europe and Siberia, are believed to have gone extinct roughly 10,000 years ago.
