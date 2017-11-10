Frozen remains of rare cave lion cub found in Russia

Cave lions went extinct about 10,000 years ago

Arne Dedert/Global Look Press
A well preserved corpse has been discovered in Yakutia, Eastern Siberia.

The frozen body of a one-year-old cave lion cub - with limbs still intact and no sign of damage to its skin - was recently discovered by a local resident, the Academy of Science of Yakutia reports.

The body of a cave lion cub was discovered by a local resident

Ayal Chernogradsky

It’s thought the remains date back to the last Ice Age.

To date, only three well preserved examples of the species have been found. Two years ago, a pair of cubs were also found in a cave in Yakutia.

A well preserved corpse has been discovered in Yakutia

Ayal Chernogradsky

The lions, which roamed Europe and Siberia, are believed to have gone extinct roughly 10,000 years ago.

All three well preserved examples of the species have been found in Yakutia

Ayal Chernogradsky

