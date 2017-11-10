Frozen remains of rare cave lion cub found in Russia

A well preserved corpse has been discovered in Yakutia, Eastern Siberia.

The frozen body of a one-year-old cave lion cub - with limbs still intact and no sign of damage to its skin - was recently discovered by a local resident, the Academy of Science of Yakutia reports.

It’s thought the remains date back to the last Ice Age.

To date, only three well preserved examples of the species have been found. Two years ago, a pair of cubs were also found in a cave in Yakutia.

The lions, which roamed Europe and Siberia, are believed to have gone extinct roughly 10,000 years ago.

