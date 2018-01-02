Russia creates the first rifle in the world for eliminating the enemy four kilometers away

This is the first sniper rifle in the world able to eliminate targets on distances of four kilometers.

Russian weapon producers have presented their recent development, the SVLK-14S Sumrak, the first sniper rifle in the world that is capable of eliminating the enemy at a distance of over four kilometers.

In the town of Tarusa, a two-hour drive from Moscow, stands a small one-story building with the sign Tsar Pushka (tsar cannon). At first glance the building seems plain and unprepossessing. However, inside is a factory that produces some of the most powerful sniper rifles in the world.

The enterprise became the first private factory in Russia to produce weapons. Curiously, owner and principal gunsmith Vlad Lobaev studied the art of firing and gun manufacturing not in his motherland, but in the US. It was there that he bought equipment worth several million dollars for the factory.

“It is all very simple,” said chief engineer of the KBIS company Yuri Sinichkin. “America has several hundred private enterprises that produce licensed weapons. Therefore, it is one of the most developed weapon manufacturing markets in the world. That is why a part of the Tsar Pushka rifles, which Putin’s bodyguards use, is made with American technologies and know-how.

The chief “Russian-American” weapon

In Sinichkin’s words, the factory’s most powerful product is the SVLK-14S, which, due to its might, was nicknamed Sumrak (twilight).

“This weapon was made piece by piece, just like a Ferrari or Porsche, for people who appreciate high-precision guns and for professional snipers who use them in long-range shooting,” added Sinichkin.

It is used with the .408 CheyTac (10.3mm) bullet, which comes out of the barrel at a speed of 900 meters per second.

“For example, such a bullet pierces through a rail that is three centimeters thick. Imagine what will happen if this bullet hits the enemy. No bullet-proof vest will help him,” remarked the engineer.

However, the weapon, just like a luxury-class car, is not produced for combat purposes, since to increase the range and accuracy of the shot the constructors decided to reduce the “running” part to a minimum when the trigger is pulled and thus removed the clip. Consequently, what was produced was a single-shot rifle.

Another particularity of the Sumrak is the heavy meter and a half (1430mm) barrel, made out of high-grade aluminum, which can function independently of the changes in temperature, from -40 to +60 degrees Celsius. It gives the rifle considerable power and weight (the weapon weighs 9.6 kilograms).

“The weapon was designed with two types of muzzle brakes. They reduce the shock to a very comfortable level. No rifle in the world with this caliber will allow an average shooter to take 150-200 shots a day without repercussions on his health. All this is embodied in the Sumrak rifle. It also has the classical form of a gunstock and is distinguished by its minimalism in details. There is nothing superfluous, only that which is necessary to obtain maximum range and precision,” added Sinichkin.

You will not be able to run around in the woods with this rifle, but you will be the first in the world to hit a target 4,200 meters away. Something Russian snipers already did at the end of September.

