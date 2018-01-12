Russia to pay hackers to test its cyber security

Russian government is going to search for "trojan horses" with the help of hackers themselves

Updating cyber security is essential these days as hackers are constantly finding new ways to get past software protecting global companies – and the state. Russian officials have decided to up the ante and test online security by paying hackers to do what they do best – hack.

Here’s the plan: Russia will invite “researchers” to look for vulnerabilities in its IT systems. They will test both state and commercial software. In 25 percent of cases the tests will reportedly be done without developers knowing. That seems logical: Real hackers wouldn’t ask for an invitation.

According to official information, the government will spend around $14 million on the cyber security measures by 2020. Both lone hackers and companies will be set the task of hacking systems, though only companies will be called upon when potentially sensitive information is at stake.

