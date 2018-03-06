6 Russian internet trends according to Google

Users want to buy more gadgets but are concerned about their privacy.

Experts from Google and Kantar TNS have analyzed the everyday habits of Russians on the internet and some of them are really unexpected.

1. Russian users are older than you might think

According to the research, 73 percent of Russians over 55 use the internet every day. Moreover, one in ten users are over 65. While seniors use the web to search for information and experience something new, young people (up to 24) are the most active content generators. People aged from 25 to 34 typically seek information and entertainment.

2. Stick to their smartphones

This particular global trend hasn’t passed by Russia, and the share of mobile users is growing each year. Today 61 percent of Russians surf the internet from smartphones. A total of 53 percent of Russians use search engines and 42 percent watch videos from a smartphone as often as from a desktop. Interesting fact: If it takes more than three seconds to open a webpage, 53 percent of Russians will leave it. If it takes five seconds, 90 percent will not wait for it to load.

3. More gadgets

A laptop and a phone are not enough anymore. An average Russian owns 2.4 internet-enabled gadgets. These include smart watches , VR-glasses, smart TVs, and other devices.

4. Russians use the internet while watching TV

One-third of Russians prefer to watch videos on the internet, while 35 percent watch them everywhere. One of the key challenges faced by traditional TV is grabbing viewers’ attention. And the numbers are not on their side - 70 percent of Russians from 16 to 24 only watch television in the background while actively surfing the web.

5. Privacy is crucial

Half of all Russians agree that the internet gives them more opportunities than risks but 81 percent of users are worried about the privacy and confidentiality of their data on the web.

6. Who needs digital assistants?

Only 50 percent of Russians have ever heard about digital assistants and only four percent use them. This trend doesn’t correlate with the age of respondents.

