Russia’s first double-deck passenger train is ready to leave the Kazansky railway station for Sochi suburb Adler.

Rolling stock designed by the Tver Carriage Works, one of the leading manufacturers in Eastern Europe, can be seen at the stations of some of Europe’s major cities, such as Paris, Berlin, Warsaw, Prague and Nice.

Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Rail cars made by the Tver Carriage Works are being used on the international routes from Moscow to Pars, Nice, Helsinki, Prague and Warsaw.

Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

One of the oldest rolling stock manufacturers in Russia, the Tver Carriage Works traces its roots back to 1898, when it was established by the Franco-Belgian joint stock company Dyle et Bacalan.

Grigoriy Sisoev/Sputnik Grigoriy Sisoev/Sputnik

During the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945) the plant was completely destroyed during the occupation of Tver, but was quickly restored after the city’s liberation. It became one of the most important defense production manufacturers in the Soviet Union. Besides military and medical rail cars, it produced air bombs, artillery shells, mortars and other weapons.

Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Nowadays, the manufacturer produces a wide range of different rail cars and locomotives both for railways and subways, as well as trams.

ZUMA Press/Global Look Press ZUMA Press/Global Look Press

With over 6,100 employees, the plant is among the largest rolling stock manufacturers not only in Russia, but in all former Soviet republics as well.

Grigoriy Sisoev/Sputnik Grigoriy Sisoev/Sputnik

Over 1,000 rail cars are yearly produced by the Tver Carriage Works.

Grigoriy Sisoev/Sputnik Grigoriy Sisoev/Sputnik

In 2009 the Tver Carriage Works started production of double-decker rail cars, untypical for Russia.

Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

In cooperation with Siemens AG, the Tver Carriage Works produces rail cars designed according to the requirements of the International Coach Regulations or Regolamento Internazionale delle Carrozze (RIC). They are intended for international transportation in Europe.

Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

The final rail cars and locomotives are sent to customers via the plant’s special railway integrated into the Moscow-St. Petersburg line.

Legion Media Legion Media

Equipment produced by the Tver Carriage Works is not only used by Russian Railways, but also exported to Kazakhstan, Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania and Mongolia.

Each rail car and locomotive has its own period of service. What happens to them in the “afterlife”? Find out here.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.