10 guns for everybody! 'Kalashnikov' wants to relax gun laws

Kalashnikov Concern, producer of the famous AK-47 assault rifle, has suggested Russia’s parliament push through several changes to the country’s firearms legislation. One of the proposals is to give each citizen the right to own up to 10 weapons.

The arms company also suggests people with only three years shooting experience - as opposed to the current five - should be allowed to possess hunting rifles. At the same time, if the changes were to materialize, gun owners would be able to have their weapons repaired by any company with an appropriate license, instead of solely by the company that made the gun.

Kalashnikov also wants to increase the magazine capacity of hunting rifles so they can be used for target practice to help athletes train.

"For us a rifle is the same as a racket for a tennis player," Kommersant quotes Vitaly Kryuchin, president of the International Practical Shooting Confederation.

He added that magazine capacity improves fire rate: "Almost no foreign nations have these restrictions on magazine capacity, while we have to reload every ten shots."

