At the end of March, Russia unveiled to the world a new drone with a Vepr-12 shotgun on board. Soon, the Russian military will take possession of a new aircraft that will replace soldiers on the battlefield and carry out all combat tasks.
The new model is currently undergoing
What's more, VKO Almaz-Antey Concern, which patented the development, is considering a variant with a 7.62x39mm-caliber Kalashnikov assault rifle on board instead of a shotgun. This would be a highly efficient, not to mention
Among its other known characteristics, the "drone killer" (as it was nicknamed at the testing ground after destroying both ground targets and a dummy drone) is capable of vertical take-off and
A key feature of such UAVs is the ability to integrate them into a flying armada of 30, 40, or more aerial vehicles. According to military personnel and analysts, the army of the future will be based on “swarming drones” that replace humans on the battlefield and use AI to independently identify and eliminate enemy targets.
Russian arms manufacturers previously unveiled a slightly enlarged version of such a drone weighing 20 tons, set to replace not only
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox