Designers create a palette of Russia-specific colors (PICS)

Moscow-based design studio Presium has developed a palette of eight Russia-inspired colors and shared it on its Instagram account.
“When creating this project, we were guided not only by Russian, but also by international trends. For example, modern fashion often uses references to the Russian tricolor, Khokhloma and Gzhel patterns. Take, for example, the Vetements brand, which had T-shirts with a tricolor logo in its 21/22 collection. Our interpretation of the colors of Russia goes beyond the usual combinations, because we wanted to show not only canonical images, but also those that are closer to the everyday life of every Russian,” says Daria Pavlenko, head of the studio’s marketing department.
The palette consists of eight colors, each inspired by familiar attributes of Russian life.
The design studio has also come up with some suggestions as to how these colors could be used in modern design. For example, this is what Nike sneakers in the colors of Russian minibus taxis, huts and birches would look like:
While the colors of municipal services vehicles and spring sleet would go well on a Louis Vuitton handbag.
The color of ‘herring in a fur coat’ would be perfect for a Tesla car: In a car like this, the designers say, “one would not be ashamed to show up at grandma’s feast”.
The famous Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg would look good in the color of a typical panel high-rise in Russia.
While, an iPhone in Babushka Red would project additional gravitas, the designers say. Presium ironically suggests channelling a share from the sales of each smartphone in this color towards additional payments to old-age pensioners in Russia.
According to Daria Pavlenko, the studio has already received several proposals for cooperation from various companies.
“We are really inspired by the idea of making the palette widespread and localizing many design items,” she adds.
