This new neural network creates images from words. Often they turn out creepy! (PICS)

The resulting images seem... strange, to say the least. But Russian Internet users are delighted to share these funny “drawings” on social networks.

Russian financial ecosystem Sber has unveiled the first multimodal neural network called ‘ruDALL-E’, which creates images based on text descriptions in Russian and English.

The creation process is as follows: First, one neural network processes a text query and generates pictures, the second selects pictures that are more appropriate to the query, the third increases their size without loss of quality.

To get a picture, you need to go to https://rudalle.ru or use a neural network bot in Telegram, enter the description of the desired image and wait. On average, the image appears in a few minutes. You can make an unlimited number of requests; each time the neural network will return a new result, even if the query stays the same.

The neural network continues to learn from pictures and texts. Sber emphasizes that the neural network has great potential - it can be used to create interior design, stock images, images for advertising, copywriting, as well as architectural and industrial design, according to its developers.

However, some of the images are too funny or creepy and Russian-speaking users of social networks are only too happy to share their results.

This is what the neural network thinks “Kotik Kommunist” (“Communist Cat”) looks like:

“Yekarnyy Babai” (a euphemism for a swear word):

Благодаря ruDALL-E XL теперь мы знаем как выглядит ёкарный бабай. #ruDallepic.twitter.com/E4yssl4kRs — Alexei ❌ KLENIN (@AlexeiKlenin) November 3, 2021

“Kovidnye Ogranichenie” (“Anti-Covid restrictions”):

Фото сгенерировано моделью ruDALL-E от Сбера по запросу "ковидные ограничения" pic.twitter.com/r1FFr6ozVu — ЛАТNЧОРП ОТЕ R RYXAH (@wlsock) November 7, 2021

ABBA music band:

Тут такое мрачное дело, камрады. Сберман Сбреф, буде не к ночи помянут, от щедрот своих даровал нам нейросеть ruDALL-E. Я как раз размышлял, чего бы ей втулить в запрос, когда увидел Суфин твит 👇 и, соответственно, вбил туда "Группа ABBA". Результат ниже.https://t.co/yubhRZtq41pic.twitter.com/Zrous2VXZ5 — Fresh Breath (@FreshBreath7) November 5, 2021

“Shedevr Sovremennogo Iskusstva” (“A masterpiece of modern art”):

"Шедевр современного искусства", создано с помощью ruDALL-E, 2021 pic.twitter.com/6blVWTxNT8 — модная деревенская сатана (@fruen_fra_havet) November 5, 2021

“Ministerskvo Lyubvi” (“Ministry of Love”):

Фото сгенерировано моделью ruDALL-E от Сбера по запросу "министерство любви" pic.twitter.com/cWmqAw0IhW — ЛАТNЧОРП ОТЕ R RYXAH (@wlsock) November 7, 2021

“Voskhititelnaya pustota” (“Delightful emptiness”):

“Inoplanetyane” (“Aliens”):

“Lenin v galstuke” (“Lenin with a tie”):

And this is what the neural network thinks the Russia Beyond logo looks like

