This new neural network creates images from words. Often they turn out creepy! (PICS)

Science & Tech
Victoria Ryabikova

https://rudalle.ru/
The resulting images seem... strange, to say the least. But Russian Internet users are delighted to share these funny “drawings” on social networks.

Russian financial ecosystem Sber has unveiled the first multimodal neural network called ‘ruDALL-E’, which creates images based on text descriptions in Russian and English.

Bright room with green walls in high-tech style

The creation process is as follows: First, one neural network processes a text query and generates pictures, the second selects pictures that are more appropriate to the query, the third increases their size without loss of quality.

Night in the Far North

To get a picture, you need to go to https://rudalle.ru or use a neural network bot in Telegram, enter the description of the desired image and wait. On average, the image appears in a few minutes. You can make an unlimited number of requests; each time the neural network will return a new result, even if the query stays the same. 

The Kremlin

The neural network continues to learn from pictures and texts. Sber emphasizes that the neural network has great potential - it can be used to create interior design, stock images, images for advertising, copywriting, as well as architectural and industrial design, according to its developers. 

The most beautiful place in Russia

However, some of the images are too funny or creepy and Russian-speaking users of social networks are only too happy to share their results. 

Russian woman

Russian cosmonauts on Mars

Russian man in a hat with earflaps with a balalaika

This is what the neural network thinks “Kotik Kommunist” (“Communist Cat”) looks like:

“Yekarnyy Babai” (a euphemism for a swear word):

“Kovidnye Ogranichenie” (“Anti-Covid restrictions”):

ABBA music band:

“Shedevr Sovremennogo Iskusstva” (“A masterpiece of modern art”):

“Ministerskvo Lyubvi” (“Ministry of Love”):

“Voskhititelnaya pustota” (“Delightful emptiness”):

“Inoplanetyane” (“Aliens”): 

“Lenin v galstuke” (“Lenin with a tie”):

And this is what the neural network thinks the Russia Beyond logo looks like

Logo of Russia Beyond

Logo of Russia Beyond

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

technology humor design internet social media sberbank
We've got more than 2,2 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies