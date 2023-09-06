The legendary Soviet 'Bukhanka' minivan gets rebooted for its jubilee!

According to the plant, only 120 jubilee models are to be produced. The limited edition will sport a light green or yellow color. A special sign saying ‘65 years’ will also appear on the left side of the chassis.

The vehicle is equipped with a high-capacity battery, power bumpers, a luggage rack with a ladder and a winch. The seats are upholstered with wear-resistant, water-repellent fabric and finished with white double stitching. There is also a spacious foldable table for extra passenger comfort. The minivan can seat up to seven passengers, including the driver.

The new ‘Bukhanka’ comes with a classic 5-speed manual transmission and a 2.7-liter atmospheric gasoline engine with prices starting at 1.6 mln rubles (approx. $17,000)

Fans adore the ‘Bukhanka’ for its simplicity, maintainability and excellent cross-country ability, even where there are no roads! The minivan got its nickname for the shape of the chassis, which resembles a loaf of bread (and is called a ‘bukhanka’ in Russian!).

