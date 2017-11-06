Constructivist architecture lives on in Yekaterinburg

After the 1917 October Revolution, many architects from Moscow headed east to begin planning construction of steel mills, manufacturing plants and other factories in what would become the Sverdlovsk Region and its main city. (The city’s tsarist-era name, Yekaterinburg, was reinstated in 1991.) Planners also focused on the offices, housing complexes and related infrastructure needed to support this industrial growth in a relatively compact urban space.
Before checking out these five Constructivist buildings on foot, which takes half a day, we recommend you visit the Vysotsky skyscraper in central Yekaterinburg for a bird’s-eye view of the city. Back on the ground, you can begin your architectural tour:
Hotel IsetNCCA/Wikipedia
A huge white-and-pink building dominates the traffic circle at Lenina Prospect and Lunacharskogo Street. Named for Yekaterinburg’s major river, the semicircular Iset opened in 1933 with 95 rooms, all reserved for use as a dormitory by agents and officers of the first Soviet secret police force, the Cheka (later the NKVD, precursor of the KGB).
Hotel Iset under constructionArchive Photo
During World War II the hotel housed families displaced by fighting in western parts of the Soviet Union.
Hotel IsetPeggy Lohse
Chekists' VillagePeggy Lohse
Behind the Iset is a city within the city. Chekists’ Village, built between 1929 and 1936, was designed to serve the needs of local Cheka officers and their families.
The architects’ goal for the 12-block village was to discard any hint of imperial Russia in favor of a Soviet ideal for social interaction.
Original plan for Chekists’ Village by Ivan Antonov and Veniamin Sokolov in 1929Archive Photo
Key elements included an officers’ club named for Cheka founder Felix Dzerzhinsky, a kindergarten, sports facilities and a cafeteria. This communal approach meant that individual apartments in the village were designed without kitchens, although residents soon modified their quarters.
Courtyard at the Chekists' VillagePeggy Lohse
Today, the spacious apartments are coveted in Yekaterinburg’s real estate market.
Press HousePeggy Lohse
The Press House at Lenina Prospect and Turgeneva Street
Press HousePeggy Lohse
By the 2000s, the last of the three papers — Uralsky Rabochi (Ural Workers) — moved out of the Press House. In 2010 the historic building hosted the first Ural Industry Biennial, and in recent years it has been repurposed as a cultural and entertainment complex with bars and restaurants.
Post OfficePeggy Lohse
Yekaterinburg's main post office
Post OfficePeggy Lohse
Inside the vast structure were a kindergarten and nursery, a radio studio, and space for lessons in lace-making and other crafts. Another section housed the first automated telephone station serving about 10,000 numbers in Sverdlovsk.
Builders' ClubGoogle Maps
Today, the club building houses a shopping center with boutiques and a shop that sells vintage magazines.
