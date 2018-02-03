Russian icebreaker gives lift to a group of stranded travelers

A Russian icebreaker was passing along the same route as the travelers

Explorers encountered bad weather conditions and asked the ship for help.

The RGO Expo expedition was riding in trucks on ice from the city of Norilsk to the most northern inhabited place in Russia, Dixon.

On their way back due to heavy snow the group had only traveled six km instead of the planned 750 km.

A Russian icebreaker - Taimyr - was passing along the same route so they appealed for help and waited for it in a tent.

The crew happily obliged and loaded their off-raiders onboard and invited the travelers to stay in the ship’s cabins.

