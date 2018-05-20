How to choose a hotel in Moscow: Your guide for every travel occasion

We know how frustrating it can be with Booking.com, which offers hundreds of hotels at various prices. Let's find something suitable for your trip to Moscow.

Some basic advice for travelers:

Don't be afraid to book a hotel that’s not in the city center, even if it’s a little further out. But make sure there’s a metro station nearby. Even from the most distant metro stations it takes no longer than 30 minutes to reach the city center, and close to many of these stations you can find a nice park, be it Izmailovsky or the Soviet-era VDNKh, or perhaps an exceptional historical site or museum. In addition, the metro is also an important site that deserves to be enjoyed. Check out the interactive metro map here metro.yandex.ru.

Hotel Astrus – $60-150* (next to Yugo-Zapadnaya metro station, red Line 1)

– $60-150* (next to Yugo-Zapadnaya metro station, Line 1) Hotel complex in Izmailovo: Alfa, Beta, Gamma, Vega, Delta – from $40 to $400 (five big hotels of various quality next to the huge Izmailovsky Park and Partizanskaya metro station on blue Line 3 and Moscow Center Railroad)

Holiday Inn Sokolniki (metro station Sokolniki, red Line 1, next to the beautiful park) – $60-200

Hotel Cosmos (next to VDNKh metro station on orange Line 6 and VDNKh, with space museum and oceanarium inside) – $50-220

If you’re traveling for a sporting or big musical event :

An aerial view of Luzhniki Stadium Sergei Bobylev/TASS Sergei Bobylev/TASS

We strongly recommend inquiring in advance about your stay before such major events as FIFA World Cup™. Prices are quite high at these times and hotels are overbooked, so you might have to rent an apartment, which is not always a guarantee of a good price-quality relationship.

If you need to be close to Spartak Stadium:

For Luzhniki Stadium:

For CSKA Arena:

For VTB Ice Arena:

On a business trip :

Moscow City business center Legion Media Legion Media

If your personal assistant hasn’t booked a good hotel, or if you don’t have a personal assistant yet, then it’s better to stay close to your office or conference hall, or a rail station with Aeroexpress trains to airports.

Ibis Kievskaya situated on blue Line 3 is fine if you need the Moscow City business hub or Crocus City. If you need Vnukovo Airport, then the nearby Kievskaya rail station is right there with a fast train to the airport – $50

Nearby is Radisson Slavyanskaya Hotel by Kievskaya metro and rail station, $100-300

Novotel Moscow is right in the Moscow City business center, from $80

Hotel Crocus Star 15-minute walk to Myakinino metro station, Crocus City Hall and Crocus Expo. Nearby is the indoor ski and snowboard venue, Snezh.com, $70

If you want to party hard :

Patriarshiye Ponds Andrei Makhonin/TASS Andrei Makhonin/TASS

Moscow has great nightlife, and clubs open 24/7 can be found almost everywhere. But these places have a large concentration of restaurants and bars: Pyatnitskaya Street, Patriarshiye Ponds, Tverskaya Streets and the former Red October factory zone. The best option will be to choose something nearby to save money on taxis (the Moscow metro works from 5:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.).

If you’re in town for museums and cultural life :

Aivazovsky at the Tretyakov Gallery Yevgeny Alexeyev/Tretyakov Gallery Yevgeny Alexeyev/Tretyakov Gallery

If you’ve come to Moscow for the first time, the most important things to see can be found in a maximum range of 20 minutes walk from each other. There are two options. The first is the area near the Kremlin, State Historical Museum, Pushkin Museum for Fine Arts and Multimedia Art Museum. In that case, the following hotels will suit you:

The National – just 5 minutes walk from Kremlin. If you can’t afford staying here, have breakfast at the Dr Zhivago restaurant; from $270

here, have breakfast at the Zhivago restaurant; from $270 In Time Hotel next to Kremlin and Biblioteka Imeni Lenina metro station; $70-100

Option No. 2: if you prefer the Garage Museum in Gorky Park, the State Tretyakov Gallery and New Tretyakov Gallery, then:

President Hotel, $90-200

Medea hotel Novokuznetskaya metro station, $90-160

A riverside room please :

One of the Stalin's seven sisters, former hotel Ukraina Legion Media Legion Media

The Moskva River might be not as famous as St. Petersburg’s Neva, but its banks are no less picturesque.

Swisshotel Krasnye Kholmy is not far from Paveletskaya metro station and the House of Music concert hall, from $190

Krasnye Kholmy is not far from Paveletskaya metro station and the House of Music concert hall, from $190 Riverside Hotel (from $120) shares with Radisson Royal (from $270) in a Stalin-era skyscraper and former Ukraine hotel building. Nearby is a pier for Moskva River boat tours.

Moscow Point Red October on the former factory site and full of night clubs , $90-170

, $90-170 Ivan Chai - hotel and coffee is not far from Kolomensky Park and metro station, $40-60

If you’re a badass luxury traveler :

A Kremlin-view room in Baltschug Kempinski Hotel Baltschug Kempinski Hotel Baltschug Kempinski

These hotels don’t need special introduction; they have history and offer services at the highest level. But they’re not affordable for everyone. Foreign celebrities, presidents and sheikhs often stay here.

*All prices are taken from Booking.com’s summer offerings.

Don’t forget to read our guide, What to do in Moscow 24 or 48 hours (you can even download and print it as a small brochure).

