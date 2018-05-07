24 or 48 hours in Moscow: Where to go and what to do in 2018

“Soaring” bridge in ZaryadieKonstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press
The new Zaryadye Park is located by the Kremlin walls and is one of the most popular places among tourists these days. While it’s basically impossible to get inside without running into a crowd at most times of the day, your best bet is to arrive as early as possible and head for the “soaring” bridge. Here you’ll have the best view of the Kremlin that the city has to offer. It’s also a great place to start the day.
On your way there, you stop off on Red Square and admire St. Basil’s Cathedral.
Metro station: Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya
Dr. Zhivago
This famous restaurant is located on the ground floor of the National Hotel and has windows facing the Kremlin. The menu includes modern takes on classic Russian recipes and a wide range of breakfasts, from wheat porridge with crayfish in cream sauce, to sobering sour cabbage
If you have time, try to come back in the evening. The restaurant has a vodka room with an impressive collection of vodkas (30 brands) and distilled beverages.
Metro station: Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya
Ivan the Great Bell TowerImagebroker/Global Look Press
The decorations on the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square have not changed for around 400 years. Here you can get a taste of Medieval Moscow with the tomb of the patriarchs, the church where Russian tsars were crowned, and an 81 meter-tall bell tower.
You can climb the bell tower in the summer or during good weather. If the weather is not good, just take a walk on Cathedral Square and look inside the restored churches.
Metro station: Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya.
Tickets are available at the Alexander Garden ticket office 45 minutes before opening. You will have to buy the all-inclusive ticket to get inside the Kremlin, which is open every day except Thursday.
Komsomolskaya metro stationAP
Muscovites go about their everyday business in a metro that is a museum in itself - this is not even an exaggeration. We recommend not just hurrying from point A to point B but rather riding through the world’s most beautiful stations.
For example, try this route: Teatralnaya – Novoslobodskaya – Paveletskaya (get on the ring line) – Taganskaya (ring) – Komsomolskaya (ring) – Kievskaya (ring) – Park Kultury
Summer in Gorky ParkKonstantin Kokoshkin/Global Look Press
Metro station: Park Kultury, Oktyabrskaya
If you walk under the Crimean Bridge you will come out next to the New Tretyakov Gallery, which has the most important collection of
For those who are tired of Soviet art, Gorky Park also has The Garage, a contemporary art museum housing works from various international artists.
Metro station: Park Kultury, Oktyabrskaya
Metro station: Kitai-Gorod, Chistye Prudy
The Mandarin Combustible is a bar with a piano located in a nonexistent hotel near the pan-Asian Mandarin. Another secret watering hole hidden behind a noodle joint is Mendeleev Bar. If the entrance to the narrow noodle place is suspiciously crowded and there are two guards inside by a black curtain, this is the place you’re looking for. The bar looks like a crypt with DJs. And finally, go the clandestine Santo Spirito (located beneath Haggis Pub&Kitchen). This tiny bar has seven excellent auteur cocktails and is a perfect place to spend a long night.
Metro station: Kitai-Gorod or Lubyanka; Tverskaya or Kuznetsky Most
Metro station: Kropotkinskaya, Polyanka
Metro station: Barrikadnaya, Krasnopresnenskaya
Get a taste of some Soviet sentimentality at VDNKh. This exhibition complex has been partially renovated and behind the grandiose
Metro station: VDNKh
Inside GUM department store on Red Square, across from the Louis Vuitton boutique, you will find Section. This is a store that sells clothing from Russian designers. It has items for every taste and budget, including limited collections, relatively inexpensive sweatshirts and Heart of Moscow souvenirs, ranging from pins to mugs.
After doing some shopping, head to the Kofe.Sovety café and drink a coffee with a slice of the special GUM cheesecake. Then turn onto Nikitskaya, where you’ll find the Alenka brand store with its famous Moscow candies. The brand’s first retail shop opened right near GUM.
Metro station: Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya
Metro station:Arbatskaya, Alexandrovsky Sad, Biblioteka Imeni Lenina, Kropotkinskaya
The highest restaurant in Europe is located on the 85th floor of the
Metro station: Delovoi Tsentr, Vystavochnaya
By evening, the fashionable neighborhood around Patriarch Ponds is always bustling with Moscow’s bohemians and expats. Check out the wine shop Khleb
Metro station: Mayakovskaya, Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya
The Trekhgornaya Manufaktura is a former fabric factory that has now become the new place of choice for Moscow party animals. Meanwhile, Nikuda ne Edem (Going Nowhere) is a famous gastro bar where you can try unusual culinary experiments, such as a cappuccino made from liver and black beans, ice cream made from buckwheat porridge, persimmon and halva and cream made of seeds. The adjacent workshops house the Jagger Club, the Duran Bar, the all-day Bochka meat restaurant, the Boom Boom Boom karaoke bar and much more.
Metro station: Vystavochnaya, Ulitsa 1905 Goda, Krasnopresnenskaya
