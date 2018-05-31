Russia’s new airports: Eye-catching architecture (PHOTOS)

Crimea boasts the largest and most beautiful airport in Russia’s south, the one in SimferopolNikolai Vassiliev/Flickr.com
The design of the airport building in the Ural city of Perm (around 1,500 km from Moscow) was developed by specialists from London and Moscow.
They say the Bolshoye Savino terminal is supposed to resemble a floating wing. It was opened last year and financed through private investments amounting to more than $80 million.
The futuristic shape of the Rostov-on-Don Airport (1,100 km south of Moscow) was developed by four design companies including Britain’s The Twelve Architects. The roof has a striking wave shape. The airport is supposed to process five million passengers a year. Rostov-on-Don is among 11 Russian cities that will host World Cup matches.
Ekaterinburg (1,800 km east of Moscow) is another city where World Cup games are going to take place this summer. However, the modernization of its Koltsovo Airport was launched more than 10 years ago. Now it is one of the biggest regional airports in the country. In 2013 it was voted one of the five best airports on the planet according to the World Routes Awards review.
The new terminal in Samara (1000 km southeast of Moscow), another World Cup city, also has a futuristic design. It was built in 18 months and started welcoming travelers in 2015. “The fluid forms based on three dynamic cones and flowing metallic walls captures the energy of air travel,” British
Zhukovsky Airport in the fourth in the Moscow region, and the smallest but at the same
