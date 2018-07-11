Meet the 68-year-old Russian who travels the world barefoot

In the U.S.Vladimir Nesin
“Whenever I find myself in a new land, I’m always interested to know how much
In the Dominican Republic.Vladimir Nesin
He travels alone for the most
“Nobody is ever frightened by the prospect of traveling with me – they know they’ll be safe with me.”
In Cuba.Vladimir Nesin
Despite visiting some of the more risky areas in sub-Saharan Africa, Nesin has never felt a real sense of danger and just doesn’t think about it. “I never read up on a place that I’d like to visit. I approach it the way a child would, taking it all in with my own eyes.” There is one crucial piece of advice Nesin has for would-be travelers though: learn to trust in others.
“They say this world is not without good people – and it’s true. Bad people are an exception to the rule. You need to treat others the way you’d like to be treated in return,” he says.
In Zambia.Vladimir Nesin
Aside from his Russian passport, Nesin also carries something called a World Passport. “Although it doesn’t really help with applying for visas, with it I feel like a real citizen of the world,” he says, adding that there is no single place he calls home, except Earth itself.
Nesin has friends and relatives across the world, including Canada, Ukraine, Germany
Nesin lives off of his Russian pension of 12,000 rubles ($190), and most of that money goes towards food. He hasn’t stopped at a hotel once in his 20 years on the road, preferring his tent instead, or weather permitting, roughing it under the stars. He also rarely travels by plane, but occasionally hitchhikes and uses other means of transportation when absolutely necessary.
In the Republic of the Niger.Vladimir Nesin
The traveler is adamant about taking medication, and won’t use health insurance either.
Packing is usually a
In Japan.Vladimir Nesin
Nesin uses a 15-17 kg backpack, which accompanies him on his daily 25-kilometer trips on foot. “I always wear a t-shirt and shorts, and I carry a sleeping bag and a camping
Nesin first set off into the world at the end of the 1970s, in what was then the Soviet Union. He managed to traverse 15 Soviet republics in 20 years. It wasn’t until 1997, when he got his travel passport, that he finally took his first trip abroad. Complications arose almost instantly.
“The first time I wanted to travel abroad I applied for a Brunei visa, but they wouldn’t give me one, saying that my passport belongs to a country that no longer exists. In the new Russia, they were still giving out passports printed on templates left over from Soviet times.”
In France.Vladimir Nesin
Nesin’s application was still a success, however. That year he visited Mongolia, China
To date, he’s visited 146 countries, but that doesn’t mean Nesin is slowing down. He’s already made plans for Iceland or Greenland in the near future.
Before retiring, the traveling pensioner worked as a driver, an electrician
In the U.S.Vladimir Nesin
Visiting every country on Earth is not his goal. “I just enjoy the process itself,” he explains.
Nesin admits that there are places he could visit again and again, including Vietnam, Thailand, China, and Southeast Asia as a whole. He is self-taught in English and Spanish, and also has three books under his belt, all dealing with the topic of barefoot travel. He is now seeking a publisher for his latest work.
