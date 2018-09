Russia's internet giant Yandex has issued a map where users can describe any location using just three emojis. Here are a few of them – see if you can spot the likes of Moscow, Lake Baikal, and other popular places in the country.

Guess the place by looking at the emojis – then click the image to see if you’re right.

Take another quiz: Guess the Russian literary masterpiece from these emojis

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.