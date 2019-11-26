8 unusual homes and apartments for rent in Russia

These options combine accommodation with a dash of adventure. And (nearly) all for under $100.

Mongolian yurt

The main advantage of this type of accommodation is the view you get on the outside. Following the release of the Oscar-nominated Leviathan by Andrei Zvyagintsev, the village of Teriberka on the Kola peninsula became a tourist mecca for seekers of melancholy landscapes and the northern lights. A night in a yurt at world’s end will cost you 2,900 rubles ($45). Despite the remoteness, inside there is everything a tourist needs: electricity, hot water, even Wi-Fi.

Night in a museum

No, not a real museum, it’s still an (albeit large) apartment. But judging by the number of antiques — with the highlight being the bed of French Queen Marie Antoinette, it certainly feels like a museum. The suite features a grand dining room, a tea room, two bathrooms, a dressing room, a study, a fireplace, and a working stove.

The owners promise exclusive service (including transfer by “premium car”), and recommend it for private negotiations, auctions, receptions, and romantic dinners. The price of one night is 250,000 rubles ($43,800). The apartment is located where else but in St. Petersburg, Russia’s former imperial capital.

Hostel at 3,780 m

This is a place for high-altitude lovers. The hostel stands on Mount Elbrus, at an altitude of 3,780 m (if you wish, the staff can take a photo shoot of you even higher — at 4,500 m). The owners promise a heated house for eight, a shared toilet with sink, a dining room, ski/snowboard lessons, shuttle service to the nearest airport, and options for buying alcohol and food. It costs 1,500 rubles per day ($23).

Loft in an old brewery

This old brewery in central Moscow is now a hub of nightclubs, luxury restaurants, and bars. It lies just 10 minutes from the Kremlin by taxi. Incidentally, beer is still brewed here — by several private mini-breweries. One of them belongs to the owner of the loft, who promises to treat you to a pint. Price per day: 4,000 rubles ($62.50).

Russian hut

This place, 8 km from Sergiev Posad, plunges you headfirst into the authentic Russia. The ethnographic settlement consisting of several huts stands on the edge of a forest, and offers an extensive range of activities: from a real Russian banya (bathhouse) with samovar and ukha fish soup in a cast-iron pot to horse-riding and Russian porridge and pancakes for breakfast.

It costs 4,300 rubles ($67) per night (excluding banya and other activities). It is possible to rent either a separate hut or a place in a communal one. Hardcore travelers have the option to sleep in a hayloft.

Scandinavian-style cottage

Five cottages stand in a pine forest near St. Petersburg. Inside is an attic floor with a lakeside view. The houses are located in a leisure park with a Russian banya, six rope tracks for children and adults, a climbing wall, and a restaurant. The asking price per night in a cottage is 1,500 rubles ($23).

Manor house apartment

This is the real former estate of the Stroganov-Golitsyn landowners near ​​the town of Tosno, 60 km from St. Petersburg. The family estate is adorned with porcelain, bronze, tapestries, antique and modern furniture, and 19-20th century paintings, plus all rooms have a view of the English park with cascading ponds. Many tourists come as part of an excursion, but one night for independents costs 9,000 rubles ($140). The price includes three meals a day and leisure activities: cycling, Russian billiards, boating, and more.

Apartment overlooking St. Petersburg’s Kazan Cathedral, and close to Dostoevsky

The great writer Fyodor Dostoevsky lived in a neighboring apartment in 1846. The block was built in the late 18th century, and the apartment itself still has its original fireplace, stove, and stucco molding — all items of historical value ​​and under the protection of a special committee.

Both bedrooms as well the living room and balcony offer a close-up view of Kazan Cathedral. “The surroundings are the reason you came to St. Petersburg in the first place: romantic old buildings, churches, architectural monuments, museums, and famous restaurants all within walking distance,” says the owner. The price per day is 3,850 rubles ($60).

