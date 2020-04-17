Our guide to the best Instagram spots of Moscow legendary subway system (VIDEO)

The Moscow Metro System is famous for its amazing architecture that reflects the times when each station was built. Going through the system is like being in a living museum and many of the older stations are so different from your normal urban backgrounds that they are sure to impress your Instagram followers. Thus, we put together this short video showing you the most “Istagramable” locations within the subway system that will definitely offer you great results, even on a cheaper phone.
