From Moscow to Kamchatka: Travel Russia with these real-time webcams

While we wait for life to go back to normal, why not keep your wanderlust alive by travelling virtually? These webcams can take you to some of the best tourist destinations in Russia within seconds!

1. Moscow

What’s a better way to start exploring Russia than with its capital? Here is a breathtaking view of its business hub - Moscow City. Skyscrapers, apartment blocks, cars and trains passing by - all in one panoramic urban livestream. Unfortunately, there is currently no webcam overlooking the Red Square, but many more locations in the capital can be accessed here.

2. St. Petersburg

Now, let’s visit Russia’s cultural capital and its main street, Nevskiy Prospekt. It’s always busy, as you can see. Especially, compared to other parts of the city (like Griboedov Canal) or Peterhof (now clearly empty).

3. Sochi

If you’d like to take a few minutes to meditate watching the Black Sea waves on one of Sochi’s beaches, try this view and turn on the sound. Beautiful weather, people relaxing on the beach, and seagulls flying by - looks like nothing’s changed!

All is also calm up in Krasnaya Polyana and its Rosa Khutor resort - the mountains still have a bit of leftover snow and no one is ruining the scenery.

4. Crimea

Some livestream cameras are also available on the Crimean coast. Just check out the beautiful Balaklava Bay, the Belbek estuary, or one of the beaches - one can watch the sea and sand for hours!

5. Elbrus

Snowy peaks and not a soul around - that’s the current view from the ski resort on European highest mountain, Elbrus. The peaceful scenery can be seen from various points - check out more here.

6. Lake Baikal

Dreaming of visiting Lake Baikal one day? Take a glimpse of it’s southern coast via a webcam, the Kapitanov Cape. Be sure to turn the sound on to hear the waves!

7. Kamchatka

Let’s hop over to Kamchatka and take a look at one of its most beautiful symbols - the Avacha Bay, one of the largest bays in the world. The 2,173-meter high Vilyuchinsky volcano (also known as Vilyuchinskaya Sopka) is also visible on the horizon. A wonderful view, especially if you catch it during the day!

