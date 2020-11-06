A photographic journey across ALL Russian regions (PHOTOS)

The photo project ‘Russia. A Flight Through the Ages’ shows the variety of Russian landscapes and authenticity of its republics, as well as its most remote areas. Enjoy the journey!

Only a very few Russians have managed to visit all the 85 Russian regions in their lifetime. And those who’ve “checked in” at just half of them are considered lucky! Despite the improbability, everyone would be excited to get a glimpse of how people live in the most remote places or in republics with their ethnic specificity.

On the eve of Russia's national Unity Day, a national holiday celebrated on November 4, REGION Group of Companies arranged a project called ‘Russia. A Flight Through the Ages’. Their goal was to let people go on a journey throughout the whole country and explore our vast and beautiful land.

From thousands of photos by famous photographers and local amateurs, the organizers chose about 200 photos for the project, issued a paperback album with all of them and arranged exhibitions featuring selected ones from each of Russia’s 85 regions. In Moscow the exhibition is currently being held at Sheremetyevo airport.

“These photos reflect the diversity of Russia and its multi-nationality, multi-confessionality and the originality of its nature - from Kamchatka to Kaliningrad,” says Yury Korotkov, the project’s curator.

We’ve put some of the most stunning photos for you below!

1. Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Arctic Ulakhan-Sis mountain range

Pyotr Ushanov Pyotr Ushanov

2. Chukotka Autonomous Territory. Northern lights in the city of Anadyr

Andrei Stepanov Andrei Stepanov

3. Kamchatka Territory. Fall at Tolbachik volcano

Pyotr Ushanov Pyotr Ushanov

4. Republic of Buryatia. A young nomad girl

Alexander Garmayev Alexander Garmayev

5. Irkutsk Region. On the Ogoi island of Baikal Lake

Sputnik Sputnik

6. Krasnoyarsk Territory. A reindeer herder from Taymyr Peninsula

Vitaly Ivanov Vitaly Ivanov

7. Republic of Kalmykia. Kalmyk Bactrian camel during sunset

Garya Lidzhiev Garya Lidzhiev

8. Rostov Region. Don River during sunset

Demis Demkov Demis Demkov

9. Republic of Dagestan. The Andi village in the Caucasian mountains

TASS TASS

10. Republic of Karelia. The Ruskeala mountain park

Veronika Galkina Veronika Galkina

11. Nenets Autonomous Territory. A reindeer herder in his tent

Pyotr Ushanov Pyotr Ushanov

12. Karachay-Cherkessia Republic. Shoana Church

Arsen Alaberdov Arsen Alaberdov

13. Stavropol Territory. Summer in Stavropol

Fyodor Lashkov Fyodor Lashkov

14. Voronezh Region. Divnogorsky Uspensky Cave-Monastery

Konstantin Tolokonnikov Konstantin Tolokonnikov

15. Kostroma Region. Fall in Kostroma

Vostock-Photo Vostock-Photo

16. Moscow Region. The town of Kolomna

REGION Capital Group REGION Capital Group

17. Volgograd Region. Watermelon festival

Sputnik Sputnik

18. St. Petersburg. The Novo-Konyushenny Bridge

REGION Capital Group REGION Capital Group

19. Novgorod Region. A traditional Russian izba

REGION Capital Group REGION Capital Group

20. Kaliningrad Region. The Curonian Spit

REGION Capital Group REGION Capital Group

For more stunning photos, visit the project’s website: www.rossiapoletcherezveka.ru

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.