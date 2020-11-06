A photographic journey across ALL Russian regions (PHOTOS)

Only a very few Russians have managed to visit all the 85 Russian regions in their lifetime. And those who’ve “checked in” at just half of them are considered lucky! Despite the improbability, everyone would be excited to get a glimpse of how people live in the most remote places or in republics with their ethnic specificity.
On the eve of Russia's national Unity Day, a national holiday celebrated on November 4, REGION Group of Companies arranged a project called ‘Russia. A Flight Through the Ages’. Their goal was to let people go on a journey throughout the whole country and explore our vast and beautiful land.
From thousands of photos by famous photographers and local amateurs, the organizers chose about 200 photos for the project, issued a paperback album with all of them and arranged exhibitions featuring selected ones from each of Russia’s 85 regions. In Moscow the exhibition is currently being held at Sheremetyevo airport.
“These photos reflect the diversity of Russia and its multi-nationality, multi-confessionality and the originality of its nature - from Kamchatka to Kaliningrad,” says Yury Korotkov, the project’s curator.
We’ve put some of the most stunning photos for you below!
For more stunning photos, visit the project’s website: www.rossiapoletcherezveka.ru
