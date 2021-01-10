Moscow’s 5 most unusual markets (PHOTOS)

Though Moscow doesn’t really have any ethnic enclaves like a Chinatown, one can still find an entire knight’s castle, a Japan-style village and even a French-style garden, among others. And there are already more than 30 new markets built outside the city center open all year round. Here are some of them.

1. Knight castle in Novokosino

Legion Media Legion Media

Muscovites used to joke that there is no life outside the MKAD (Moscow automobile ring road). However, this market looks like a real medieval knight’s castle straight from fairy tales.

Legion Media Legion Media

2. Phoenix market on Svyatoozerskaya Street

'Moscow markets' state department 'Moscow markets' state department

You won’t find any traditional wooden houses of Old Russia in the Moscow center - so this market is stylized like a Slavic village. Incidentally, the park it’s located in was designed by famous British garden and landscape designer James Basson.

Alexander Avilov/Moskva agency Alexander Avilov/Moskva agency

3. Japan-style market in Kurkino

Sergei Vedyashkin/Moskva agency Sergei Vedyashkin/Moskva agency

This new festival village opened in 2020 and has already gained popularity among many Instagram users. People from all over the city are coming to do selfies.

Sergei Vedyashkin/Moskva agency Sergei Vedyashkin/Moskva agency

4. French-style market in Kuzminki

Moskva agency Moskva agency

In the past, residents of the different Moscow districts could only buy fresh fruits, vegetables, cheese and other farmers’ goods at temporary weekend markets. Now, they enjoy it daily round the year and it’s also nice local sightseeing. This market is made in the style of a French central market.

'Moscow markets' state department 'Moscow markets' state department

5. Empire-style market in Butovo

Maxim Mishin/Moscow mayor and government press service Maxim Mishin/Moscow mayor and government press service

This building resembles a Stalin-era railway or river station, rather than a market. On its huge square there are more than 30 stalls for farmers, as well as cafes both inside and outside.

Maxim Mishin/Moscow mayor and government press service Maxim Mishin/Moscow mayor and government press service

